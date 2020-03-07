ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 1, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ALGN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 1, 2020.

Align and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 24, 2019, post-market, the Company announced its 2Q2019 financial results disclosing a significant cut to its 3Q and FY2019 growth projections amid declining sales volumes that were “primarily due to softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment,” contrary to the Company’s prior representations.

On this news, the price of Align’s shares plummeted over 27%.

The case is City of Roseville Emps’ Ret. Sys. v. Align Tech., Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-01822.

