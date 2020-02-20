Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Align Technology    ALGN

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

(ALGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Align Technology Launches ClinCheck® “In-Face” Visualization Tool for the Invisalign Go System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) announced today the launch of the ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization tool for the Invisalign Go system, Align’s innovative tooth movement system designed for general dentists. The ClinCheck In-Face Visualization tool enhances the digital treatment planning experience for doctors and their patients by incorporating a front-facing smile image of a patient’s face into their ClinCheck treatment plan. Initially available with the Invisalign Go system, the visualization tool will roll out across the Invisalign portfolio throughout the year as the technology is optimized for Align’s extensive network of over 100,000 doctors.

“Sharing my treatment plan vision within an actual image of the patient’s face is a powerful, emotional moment, unlike any I have experienced chairside,” noted Dr. Chiann Gibson, DMD, of Naperville, IL. “This is truly a superior digital treatment planning experience for both me and my patients.”

Align’s proprietary ClinCheck software for customized treatment planning provides practitioners with 3D images of planned tooth movements throughout the treatment journey. With the visualization tool, doctors can generate a compelling, clinical visualization of their patient’s teeth within an image of their face. Doctors can then use the visual as a guide in consultations with patients to educate patients, highlight the benefits of teeth straightening and visualize and discuss the optimal Invisalign clear aligner treatment option for each individual patient.

“Align’s ClinCheck In-Face Visualization tool leverages our digital analysis and treatment protocols to help doctors develop and share their treatment plans,” said Zelko Relic, Align Technology, chief technology officer, senior vice president, Global R&D. “It’s a great fit into our end-to-end digital platform that starts with an iTero scan followed by Invisalign treatment and a healthy beautiful smile.”

Intuitive Digital Design for a Powerful Experience

Accessing the In-Face Visualization tool requires use of the Invisalign Photo Uploader application (available on iOS and Android) to capture digital photos of a patient. Photos are automatically uploaded to the Invisalign Doctor Site where the tool merges the patient’s front-facing smile photo with the ClinCheck treatment plan model. Doctors can then compare side-by-side before and after photos, share multiple treatment plans, and adjust the treatment plan and refresh the “in-face” view.

The ClinCheck In-Face Visualization tool is currently available to doctors using the Invisalign Go system in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It will be available to doctors using the Invisalign Go system in the United States and Canada on March 9th, 2020.

Attendees at the 155th Chicago Midwinter Meeting, February 20 - 22 are invited to visit the Align booth # 4430 to demo the visualization tool.

For more information, please visit https://info.aligntech.com/lp/invisalign-go.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com.

For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Align Technology
Madelyn Homick
(408) 470-1180
mhomick@aligntech.com
               Zeno Group
Sarah Johnson
(828) 551-4201
sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALIGN TECHNOLOGY
08:31aAlign Technology Launches ClinCheck® “In-Face” Visualization Tool..
GL
01/29ALIGN TECHNOLOGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
01/29Align Technology Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
GL
01/29ALIGN TECHNOLOGY : SEC Filing 8K
CO
01/29ALIGN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results
CO
01/24ALIGN TECHNOLOGY : annual earnings release
01/14SmileDirectClub jumps on plans to start selling aligners to dentists
RE
01/02Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results on January 29, 2..
GL
2019ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener USA Portfolio
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 822 M
EBIT 2020 637 M
Net income 2020 1 887 M
Finance 2020 681 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,50x
EV / Sales2021 6,06x
Capitalization 21 843 M
Chart ALIGN TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Align Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGN TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 295,47  $
Last Close Price 277,15  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Hogan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray Larkin Chairman
Emory M. Wright Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John F. Morici Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Global Finance
Zelko Relic CTO, Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-0.68%21 843
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.70%152 541
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.11.41%47 563
HOYA CORPORATION1.36%35 234
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS6.91%32 914
DEXCOM, INC.33.35%26 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group