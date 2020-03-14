Log in
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

(ALGN)
Align Technology : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Align Technology, Inc. – ALGN

03/14/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) resulting from allegations that Align may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 24, 2019, after the market closed, Align issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, which reported significantly declining sales volumes for the Company’s Invisalign products and drastically reduced growth projections for the third quarter and full year of 2019. Joseph M. Hogan, Align’s Chief Executive Officer, acknowledged that these problems were “primarily due to softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment.”

On this news, Align’s stock price fell $74.26 per share, or 26.99%, to close at $200.90 per share on July 25, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Align investors. If you purchased shares of Align please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1809.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
