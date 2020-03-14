Align Technology : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Align Technology, Inc. – ALGN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) resulting from allegations that Align may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 24, 2019, after the market closed, Align issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, which reported significantly declining sales volumes for the Company’s Invisalign products and drastically reduced growth projections for the third quarter and full year of 2019. Joseph M. Hogan, Align’s Chief Executive Officer, acknowledged that these problems were “primarily due to softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment.”

On this news, Align’s stock price fell $74.26 per share, or 26.99%, to close at $200.90 per share on July 25, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Align investors. If you purchased shares of Align please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1809.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

