Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.



Conference:

Date:

Presentation:

Location:

Speakers: Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

2:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time

New York, NY

John Morici, CFO

Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager Conference:

Date:

Presentation:

Location:

Speakers: William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Thursday, June 6, 2019

2:00 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time

Chicago, IL

Joe Hogan, CEO

Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager Conference:

Date:

Presentation:

Location:

Speakers: Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

11:20 A.M. – 11:55 A.M. Pacific Time

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

John Morici, CFO

Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Madelyn Homick

Align Technology, Inc.

(408) 470-1180

mhomick@aligntech.com Press Contact

Shannon Mangum Henderson

Ethos Communication, Inc.

(678) 261-7803

align@ethoscommunication.com



