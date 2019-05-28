Log in
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

(ALGN)
  Report  
Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

05/28/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference:
Date: 
Presentation:
Location:
Speakers:		 Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
2:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Eastern Time
New York, NY
John Morici, CFO
Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference:
Date: 
Presentation:
Location:
Speakers: 		 William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Thursday, June 6, 2019
2:00 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time
Chicago, IL
Joe Hogan, CEO
Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference:
Date: 
Presentation:
Location:
Speakers:		 Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
11:20 A.M. – 11:55 A.M. Pacific Time
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
John Morici, CFO
Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Madelyn Homick                 
Align Technology, Inc.       
(408) 470-1180                   
mhomick@aligntech.com 		 Press Contact 
Shannon Mangum Henderson
Ethos Communication, Inc.
(678) 261-7803
align@ethoscommunication.com

 

