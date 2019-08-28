Log in
Align Technology to Speak at an Upcoming Financial Conference

08/28/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at an upcoming financial conference. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference:Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Presentation:10:50 A.M. – 11:20 A.M. Eastern Time
Location:New York, NY
Speakers:John Morici, CFO
 Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Madelyn Homick 
Align Technology, Inc. 
(408) 470-1180 
mhomick@aligntech.com 		Press Contact 
Shannon Mangum Henderson
Ethos Communication, Inc.
(678) 261-7803
align@ethoscommunication.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 382 M
EBIT 2019 512 M
Net income 2019 417 M
Finance 2019 676 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,54x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 13 882 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 259,00  $
Last Close Price 173,80  $
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Hogan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray Larkin Chairman
Emory M. Wright Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John F. Morici CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
Zelko Relic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-17.01%13 882
MEDTRONIC PLC18.23%144 225
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.31.25%44 107
HOYA CORPORATION32.77%30 546
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS29.68%27 615
TERUMO CORP-48.39%22 018
