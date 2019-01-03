Log in
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY (ALGN)
FRIDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/03/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Align Technology, Inc. (“Align” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Align offered larger discounts to promote its orthodontics solution, Invisalign. These discounts and promotions had a material impact on revenue. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Align, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 947 M
EBIT 2018 469 M
Net income 2018 396 M
Finance 2018 641 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 41,55
P/E ratio 2019 34,36
EV / Sales 2018 7,98x
EV / Sales 2019 6,35x
Capitalization 16 166 M
Chart ALIGN TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Align Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGN TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 312 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Hogan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray Larkin Chairman
Emory M. Wright Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John F. Morici CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
Zelko Relic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-3.49%16 166
MEDTRONIC PLC0.00%118 081
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL-0.79%34 749
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%23 607
TERUMO CORP0.00%22 114
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-1.39%20 863
