Align Technology Expands Digital Platform With Cloud-Based ClinCheck™ Pro 6.0 and ClinCheck "In-Face" Visualization for Invisalign Treatment

New ClinCheck software moves digital treatment planning to the cloud for access anywhere, on any device



Powerful new tool aids digital treatment planning and helps patients visualize personalized treatment outcomes using their photos and 3D models

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today introduced the latest version of its proprietary ClinCheck treatment planning software at the Invisalign Scientific Symposium, a fully digital event for Invisalign-trained orthodontists. ClinCheck software provides doctors with a 3D model of planned tooth movements throughout the Invisalign treatment. ClinCheck Pro 6.0 moves Invisalign digital treatment planning to the cloud, making its robust ClinCheck treatment planning tools and features available to doctors anytime, anywhere, on any laptop, personal computer or tablet. The release includes the new ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization tool, an enhanced doctor-facing digital clinical tool that combines a photo of the patient’s face with their 3D Invisalign treatment plan, creating a personalized view of how their new smile could look.

ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization is designed to help doctors with their digital treatment planning and to increase patient understanding of the benefits provided by Invisalign treatment through enhanced visualizations of their personalized treatment outcome. The ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization workflow combines three components of Align’s digital treatment platform: Invisalign Photo Uploader for patient photos, the iTero intraoral scanner to capture data needed for the 3D model of the patient’s dentition, and ClinCheck Pro 6.0.

“Cloud-based ClinCheck Pro 6.0 and ClinCheck ‘In-Face’ Visualization are the latest components of the end-to-end digital treatment platform we provide to doctors,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align’s chief innovation, product, and marketing officer and SVP. “They represent important advancements in our industry leading digital platform – the convenience and accessibility of cloud-based computing and the power of visualization. Being able to merge a 2D facial photo and 3D treatment plan to show patients a personalized view of their planned treatment outcome is an incredible tool for doctors in terms of treatment acceptance. ClinCheck Pro 6.0 and ClinCheck ‘In-Face’ Visualization are the first in what we intend to be a series of innovations to reimagine our digital treatment planning experience for doctors. The experience and know-how from treating more than 8 million Invisalign patients enables us to continually improve our treatment planning process and helps maintain our position as a market leader.”

“ClinCheck ‘In-Face’ Visualization is a game-changer for doctor treatment planning and for interacting with my patients in my digital practice,” said Dr. Ahmad Hagar, an Invisalign trained doctor practicing in Freiburg, Germany. “Being able to see a new, straighter version of their teeth in a photo of themselves creates a powerful emotional connection for the patient. We’re no longer just planning and showing them how we will move teeth; we’re showing them how their smile could be transformed through Invisalign treatment.”

In addition to ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization, ClinCheck Pro 6.0 offers users a treatment planning solution that provides doctors with a more intuitive design and an enhanced user experience. This includes improvements to allow doctor modifications through 3D controls and new education features such as dynamic tool tips and product tour. Finally, the cloud-based solution allows doctors to treatment plan with flexibility across devices and ensures that they have the latest version of the software without the need for additional downloads.

Doctors will access ClinCheck Pro 6.0 by logging on to their Invisalign Doctor Site to access patient files – there is no need to download or install an application. ClinCheck Pro 6.0 with “In-Face” Visualization will be available starting in the third quarter of 2020.

