Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Align Technology, Inc.

03/19/2020 | 08:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Align Technology, Inc. ("Align" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALGN).  A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased Align common stock between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019.

On July 24, 2019, after the market closed, Align issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  In the press release and during a related conference call to discuss second quarter financial results, Align and the other defendants acknowledged the previously undisclosed deterioration of Align's business in China.  Specifically, the Company stated as follows in the July 24 press release:

"In Q2, total Invisalign case shipments were lower than expected, primarily due to a softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment and slower growth in young adult case in North America. Given the uncertainty in China, our outlook for the third quarter reflects a more cautious view for growth in the Asia Pacific region."

Following news, Align's stock price fell $74.26 per share, approximately 27%, to close at $200.90 per share on July 25, 2019.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 1, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.  If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-announces-investigation-of-align-technology-inc-301027244.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
