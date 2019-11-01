Alignvest Acquisition II : Provides Update On Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited's M&A Activity

ALIGNVEST ACQUISITION II CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON SAGICOR FINANCIAL

CORPORATION LIMITED'S M&A ACTIVITY

Toronto, November 1, 2019 - Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (TSX: AQY.A, AQY.WT) ("AQY") announces today that Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited ("Sagicor") announced today that Sagicor and The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited have mutually agreed not to proceed with the 20-year distribution agreement for insurance products and solutions in Jamaica. As a result, Sagicor will not proceed with the acquisition of Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company Limited ("Scotiabank Insurance Jamaica") at this time. Sagicor had announced its intention in November 2018 to acquire Scotiabank Insurance Jamaica and ScotiaLife Trinidad and Tobago Limited ("Scotiabank Insurance Trinidad and Tobago").

AQY, Sagicor, and Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited remain parties to a share purchase agreement dated November 27, 2018 (the "Trinidad SPA") pursuant to which Sagicor agreed to establish a 20-year distribution agreement for insurance products and solutions in Trinidad and Tobago, and acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Scotiabank Insurance Trinidad and Tobago, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. AQY and Sagicor continue to pursue the transactions contemplated in the Trinidad SPA.

