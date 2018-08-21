Alimak Group: Interim report January – June 2018

Solid quarter in most business areas

Solid quarter with two exceptions, Industrial Equipment margin and cash flow

Continued high activity in the global construction sector and within After Sales

On route to our mid-term targets with integration progressing as planned and activities implemented to improve profitability in Industrial Equipment

Second quarter

Order intake decreased by 1% to MSEK 1,182 (1,193) with an organic decrease of 2%

Revenue decreased by 7% to MSEK 1,112 (1,194) with an organic decrease of 8%

EBITA adj. amounted to MSEK 149 (173), margin 13.4% (14.5)

EBITA amounted to MSEK 136 (171), margin 12.2% (14.3)

EBIT amounted to MSEK 121 (156), margin 10.9% (13.1)

Net profit amounted to MSEK 79 (79)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.46 (1.45) based on number of shares at Q2 2018

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.46 (1.48) based on average number of shares per reported quarter

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -14 (44)

January - June

Order intake increased by 8% to MSEK 2,303 (2,136) with an organic decrease of 3%

Revenue increased by 5% to MSEK 2,071 (1,971) with an organic decrease of 5%

EBITA adj. amounted to MSEK 260 (264), margin 12.6% (13.4)

EBITA amounted to MSEK 230 (256), margin 11.1% (13.0)

EBIT amounted to MSEK 201 (235), margin 9.7% (11.9)

Net profit increased to MSEK 132 (129)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.43 (2.38) based on number of shares at Q2 2018

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.43 (2.57) based on average number of shares per reported quarter

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -21 (88)

Management assessment: If the acquired companies would have been fully consolidated in the Group by 1 January 2017, order intake during January-June 2018 would have decreased 7% and revenue would have decreased 5% compared to the same period 2017.

Telephone conference / Audiocast

A telephone conference will be held on Tuesday August 21st at 10:00 CEST. CEO Tormod Gunleiksrud and COO and Interim CFO Stefan Rinaldo will present and comment on the report. The presentation, that will be held in English, can also be followed via audiocast.

To participate by phone - please call:

UK: +442030089806

SE: +46856642697

US: +18558315946

Link to audiocast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/alimak-group-q2-2018

This information is information that Alimak Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CEST at 21 August 2018.

About Alimak Group

Alimak Group is a world-leading provider of vertical access solutions for the industry and construction sectors. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Alimak develops, manufactures, sells and provides service to vertical access solutions with focus on adding customer value through greater safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group´s products and solutions are sold under the brands Alimak Hek, CoxGomyl, Manntech and Avanti. Alimak has an installed base of more than 67,000 elevators, hoists, platforms, service lifts and building maintenance units around the world. Founded in Sweden 1948, Alimak has its headquarters in Stockholm, 12 manufacturing facilities in 8 countries and 2,400 employees around the world. www.alimakgroup.com