ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : ANNOUNCES SALE OF SHARES BY A CO-FOUNDER OF COUCHE-TARD

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SALE OF SHARES

BY A CO-FOUNDER OF COUCHE-TARD

Laval, Québec, Canada - September 18, 2019 - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) announces today that Mr. Richard Fortin, co-founder and member of the Board of directors, has informed the Corporation of his intention to sell 200,000 Class B subordinated voting shares (pre-stock split) that he holds, for financial planning purposes, and 15,000 Class B subordinated voting shares (pre-stock split) held by the Fondation Lise et Richard Fortin, in order to meet donation commitments.

Should the sales be completed as intended, Mr. Fortin will own, directly or indirectly, a total of 16,394,130 Class A multiple voting shares (pre-stock split) and 481,900 Class B subordinated voting shares (pre-stock split) of the Corporation.

Mr. Fortin has filed today the regulatory notice with the securities commissions with respect to these intended sales of shares which will be sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In compliance with the applicable regulations, no sale will occur prior to September 25, 2019. Such sales may occur thereafter over a period of 30 days, subject to applicable blackout periods of the Corporation.

- 30 -

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

In addition, under licensing agreements, approximately 2,250 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 16,000 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.