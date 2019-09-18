Log in
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC

(ATD.B)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : ANNOUNCES SALE OF SHARES BY A CO-FOUNDER OF COUCHE-TARD

09/18/2019

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SALE OF SHARES

BY A CO-FOUNDER OF COUCHE-TARD

Laval, Québec, Canada - September 18, 2019 - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) announces today that Mr. Richard Fortin, co-founder and member of the Board of directors, has informed the Corporation of his intention to sell 200,000 Class B subordinated voting shares (pre-stock split) that he holds, for financial planning purposes, and 15,000 Class B subordinated voting shares (pre-stock split) held by the Fondation Lise et Richard Fortin, in order to meet donation commitments.

Should the sales be completed as intended, Mr. Fortin will own, directly or indirectly, a total of 16,394,130 Class A multiple voting shares (pre-stock split) and 481,900 Class B subordinated voting shares (pre-stock split) of the Corporation.

Mr. Fortin has filed today the regulatory notice with the securities commissions with respect to these intended sales of shares which will be sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In compliance with the applicable regulations, no sale will occur prior to September 25, 2019. Such sales may occur thereafter over a period of 30 days, subject to applicable blackout periods of the Corporation.

- 30 -

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

In addition, under licensing agreements, approximately 2,250 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 16,000 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Contacts:

Investor relations: Jean Marc Ayas, Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4619 investor.relations@couche-tard.com

Media relations: Laurence Myre Leroux, Advisor, Global Communications

Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4112

communication@couche-tard.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts, may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Couche Tard's actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the integration of acquired businesses and the ability to achieve projected synergies, fluctuations in margins on motor fuel sales, competition in the convenience store and retail motor fuel industries, exchange rate variations, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in the reports filed by Couche-Tard with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

Disclaimer

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 03:11:01 UTC
