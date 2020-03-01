Log in
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD.B)
Alimentation Couche Tard : Caltex Australia says EG Group offer undervalues co, but open to talks

03/01/2020 | 05:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Caltex sign is seen at a petrol station in Melbourne

Caltex Australia Ltd said on Monday that the A$3.9 billion-plus ($2.61 billion) proposal from Britain's EG Group undervalued the company but that it was open to more talks for a potential transaction.

EG Group made the offer last month, including A$3.9 billion in cash and separate shares in a new, listed infrastructure and refinery company made up of Caltex's remaining assets.

The offer came just days after Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc's twice-improved A$8.80 billion bid.

Last Tuesday, Caltex Australia named Chief Financial Officer Matthew Halliday an interim chief executive - as it evaluates the two proposals.

The takeover tussle comes as Caltex works to boost margins from its refining business and its fuel and convenience store businesses, while planning a public listing of a property trust with around 250 of its petrol station sites.

EG Group was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. -3.16% 40.76 Delayed Quote.3.32%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED -3.02% 32.7 End-of-day quote.-0.68%
