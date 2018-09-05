Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc    ATD.B   CA01626P4033

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC (ATD.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alimentation Couche Tard : Canada's Couche-Tard quarterly profit beats on higher fuel sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:42pm CEST
Pedestrians walk past a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal

(Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts' estimates on Wednesday as the world's second-biggest convenience store operator benefited from higher fuel sales.

The company's same-store fuel volumes rose 0.6 percent in the United States, its biggest market, while same-store merchandise revenue was up 4.2 percent.

Couch-Tard's fuel retail business, which includes more than 8,000 outlets in the United States, rose 59.8 percent to $11 billion.

Revenue from its convenience stores, which include brands such as CST, Holiday and Circle K, rose 27.6 percent to $3.55 billion.

Couch-Tard bought Texas-based CST in August 2016 for $4.4 billion to expand its footprint in the southwestern United States.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $455.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 22 from $364.7 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 50.2 percent to $14.79 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 88 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to report a profit of 82 cents and revenue of $13.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
09/05ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Q1 profits surges 25 per cent to US$455.5 million
AQ
09/05ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Canada's Couche-Tard quarterly profit beats on higher..
RE
09/05ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : announces its results for its first quarter of fiscal..
AQ
08/31ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : quaterly earnings release
08/20ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : U.S. allows Alimentation Couche Tard to sell two fuel..
RE
08/17ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : will release first quarter results for its fiscal yea..
AQ
07/17ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/10ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : eyeing more acquisitions after blockbuster year
AQ
07/10ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Class A to Host Ear..
AC
07/10ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : beats estimates on fuel sales, acquisitions
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Alimentation Couche-Tard reports Q1 results 
09/05August Dividend Income Report 
08/14PARKLAND FUEL : Can It Sustain Its Growth Momentum? 
08/14The Rest Of Disney's Story With Brian Langis And Derek Thompson (Podcast) 
08/07ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD : A Dividend Growth Investment For The Long Term 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 59 065 M
EBIT 2019 2 388 M
Net income 2019 1 701 M
Debt 2019 7 052 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 15,81
P/E ratio 2020 13,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 26 872 M
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 58,7 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian P. Hannasch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Darrell Davis Senior Vice President-Operations
Geoffrey C. Haxel Senior Vice President-Operations
Dennis J. Tewell Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-4.74%26 872
WAL-MART STORES-3.43%281 393
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 834
CARREFOUR-14.94%14 037
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD33.51%13 965
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD14.83%12 404
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.