Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.    ATD.B   CA01626P4033

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alimentation Couche Tard : Couche-Tard still interested in Caltex Australia despite market collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:22pm EDT

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard still wants to take over refiner and marketer Caltex Australia Ltd despite global market turmoil, Chief Executive Brian Hannasch said.

Couche-Tard is "in the middle of our due diligence process, and we'll get comfortable by applying our usual rigor and discipline around M&A," Hannasch told analysts on an earnings call early on Thursday, Australian time.

Caltex's shares have plunged about 40% since Couche-Tard raised its offer to A$8.8 billion in mid-February and privately owned UK convenience store retailer EG Group made a rival offer of A$3.9 billion in cash for its convenience stores plus shares in a spin-off company with its refining and fuel distribution assets.

As a big supplier of jet fuel in Australia, Caltex has been hit particularly hard by airlines grounding their fleets.

Caltex's shares hit a more than six-year low on Thursday then rose 3.1% to 20.39 after Hannasch's comments, but remain well below Couche-Tard's offer price of A$35.25 a share.

Hannasch said he expected the global landscape for credit and acquisition multiples would change dramatically.

"And our goal is to be ready if the right opportunities present themselves," he told analysts.

Hannasch said Couche-Tard remains committed to acquiring all of Caltex's assets.

"And then I would say due diligence has also reinforced the fact that Caltex has a very strong team with a high level of expertise around the full value chain," he added.

Caltex declined to comment on Thursday on whether it was still talking to EG Group, beyond citing its previous statements to the market. EG Group also declined to comment.

Caltex in February rejected EG Group's offer, but said it was open to talks with the company about a potential transaction.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 2.72% 33.97 Delayed Quote.-19.56%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED -10.50% 19.77 End-of-day quote.-34.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
10:22pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Couche-Tard still interested in Caltex Australia desp..
RE
05:45pHURRICANES AND FLOODS HAVE PREPARED : Ceo
AQ
03/17ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : boosts dividend 12 per cent on higher Q3 profits
AQ
03/17ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : 3Q Profit Rises on Higher Revenue
DJ
03/17ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Canada's Couche-Tard results beat on higher fuel sale..
RE
03/17ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Announces its Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal..
AQ
03/12ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : quaterly earnings release
03/06ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Joins Ceo Action Pledge Furthering its Commitment to ..
PR
03/04ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : to Release its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year ..
AQ
03/01ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Caltex Australia says EG Group offer undervalues co, ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56 778 M
EBIT 2020 2 787 M
Net income 2020 2 004 M
Debt 2020 6 857 M
Yield 2020 0,91%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 26 192 M
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,61  $
Last Close Price 23,47  $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian P. Hannasch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Darrell Davis Executive Vice President-Operations North America
Claude Tessier Chief Financial Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-19.56%26 154
WALMART INC.-10.16%338 361
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.40%26 633
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-5.96%17 742
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%16 992
COLES GROUP LIMITED14.35%13 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group