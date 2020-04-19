Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.    ATD.B   CA01626P4033

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alimentation Couche-Tard Puts Deal for Caltex Australia on Ice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said it wouldn't progress a takeover offer for Caltex Australia Ltd. at this time due to the uncertainty created by the new coronavirus and its impact on the fuel refiner and marketer's business.

Caltex's share price has fallen by 28% since early March as the grounding of airline fleets and restrictions on personal travel inside Australia hurt demand for jet fuel and retail demand at the pump. Caltex's stock ended trading on Friday at 23.56 Australian dollars (US$14.96), well below Alimentation Couche-Tard's prior takeover proposal of A$35.25 per share in cash that valued Caltex's equity at around A$8.80 billion.

Caltex, which traces its roots to the listing of oil importer Ampol on the Australian Securities Exchange in the late 1940s, is a refiner, importer and supplier of fuels and lubricants with a network of about 1,800 company-owned or affiliated sites across Australia.

Alimentation Couche-Tard said it had largely completed due diligence and had funding in place for a deal.

"We remain convinced of the long-term financial and strategic merits of an acquisition of Caltex and all the benefits it would offer to the shareholders of both companies," said Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive of Alimentation Couche-Tard. "Our current plan would be to re-engage the process once there is sufficient clarity as to the global outlook, and the work done to date should mean that we will be able to quickly formalize our proposal at that time."

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 5.38% 40.38 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED -0.04% 23.56 End-of-day quote.-1.55%
WTI -6.41% 17.242 Delayed Quote.-66.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
07:18pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australia
AQ
05:46pAlimentation Couche-Tard Puts Deal for Caltex Australia on Ice
DJ
04/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Gilead and Roche come up with new solutions to fight cor..
04/15TSX falls 2.1% to 13,958.58
RE
04/09ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Couche-Tard Wishes to Thank You All and Invites Quebe..
AQ
03/30ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Couche-Tard and Circle K Enact COVID-19 Emergency Mea..
AQ
03/25ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
03/18ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Couche-Tard still interested in Caltex Australia desp..
RE
03/18HURRICANES AND FLOODS HAVE PREPARED : Ceo
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 55 293 M
EBIT 2020 2 842 M
Net income 2020 1 999 M
Debt 2020 6 302 M
Yield 2020 0,74%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 32 102 M
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,64  $
Last Close Price 28,82  $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian P. Hannasch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Darrell Davis Executive Vice President-Operations North America
Claude Tessier Chief Financial Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-7.01%32 027
WALMART INC.11.17%374 200
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.72%30 454
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.30%20 326
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED0.51%18 704
COLES GROUP LIMITED-0.73%13 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group