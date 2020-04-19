Alimentation Couche-Tard Puts Deal for Caltex Australia on Ice

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said it wouldn't progress a takeover offer for Caltex Australia Ltd. at this time due to the uncertainty created by the new coronavirus and its impact on the fuel refiner and marketer's business.

Caltex's share price has fallen by 28% since early March as the grounding of airline fleets and restrictions on personal travel inside Australia hurt demand for jet fuel and retail demand at the pump. Caltex's stock ended trading on Friday at 23.56 Australian dollars (US$14.96), well below Alimentation Couche-Tard's prior takeover proposal of A$35.25 per share in cash that valued Caltex's equity at around A$8.80 billion.

Caltex, which traces its roots to the listing of oil importer Ampol on the Australian Securities Exchange in the late 1940s, is a refiner, importer and supplier of fuels and lubricants with a network of about 1,800 company-owned or affiliated sites across Australia.

Alimentation Couche-Tard said it had largely completed due diligence and had funding in place for a deal.

"We remain convinced of the long-term financial and strategic merits of an acquisition of Caltex and all the benefits it would offer to the shareholders of both companies," said Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive of Alimentation Couche-Tard. "Our current plan would be to re-engage the process once there is sufficient clarity as to the global outlook, and the work done to date should mean that we will be able to quickly formalize our proposal at that time."

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com