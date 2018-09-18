Alimentation Couche-Tard : 'Say on Pay' Vote to Be Held at Next Year's Annual Meeting

By Stephen Nakrosis



Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said Tuesday that in response to a proposal from shareholders, the company would be conducting a "Say on Pay" vote during next year's Annual General Meeting.

The vote will "enhance transparency with regard to its executive compensation," the company said.

The company said it is asking shareholders to vote against a second shareholder proposal, which calls on the company to conduct an accountability exercise on environmental and social issues. Alimentation Couche-Tard said "The company is committed to developing a strategy to report on its sustainability initiatives, and will increase its transparency by better communicating its present efforts and future targets to shareholders."

Alain Bouchard, founder and chairman of the board, said "The Board of Directors believes in the need to support governance best practices and to continuously evolve when it comes to safeguarding the best interest of its shareholders. As we globalize our brand, our position on both "Say on Pay" and transparent reporting regarding our sustainability initiatives is the right position to take at this time."

The shareholders meeting is scheduled to take place Sept. 20.

