Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc    ATD.B   CA01626P4033

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC (ATD.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Alimentation Couche-Tard : 'Say on Pay' Vote to Be Held at Next Year's Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said Tuesday that in response to a proposal from shareholders, the company would be conducting a "Say on Pay" vote during next year's Annual General Meeting.

The vote will "enhance transparency with regard to its executive compensation," the company said.

The company said it is asking shareholders to vote against a second shareholder proposal, which calls on the company to conduct an accountability exercise on environmental and social issues. Alimentation Couche-Tard said "The company is committed to developing a strategy to report on its sustainability initiatives, and will increase its transparency by better communicating its present efforts and future targets to shareholders."

Alain Bouchard, founder and chairman of the board, said "The Board of Directors believes in the need to support governance best practices and to continuously evolve when it comes to safeguarding the best interest of its shareholders. As we globalize our brand, our position on both "Say on Pay" and transparent reporting regarding our sustainability initiatives is the right position to take at this time."

The shareholders meeting is scheduled to take place Sept. 20.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
09/18ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD : 'Say on Pay' Vote to Be Held at Next Year's Annual Me..
DJ
09/18ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Board of Directors updates its outlook on certain sha..
AQ
09/13ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/06ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Couche-Tard optimistic about loyalty program despite ..
AQ
09/05ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Q1 profits surges 25 per cent to US$455.5 million
AQ
09/05ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Canada's Couche-Tard quarterly profit beats on higher..
RE
09/05ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : announces its results for its first quarter of fiscal..
AQ
08/31ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : quaterly earnings release
08/20ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : U.S. allows Alimentation Couche Tard to sell two fuel..
RE
08/17ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : will release first quarter results for its fiscal yea..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13FDA issues warning to convenience stores 
09/06Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF) CEO Brian Hannasch on Q1 2019 Results -.. 
09/06Alimentation Couche-Tard up 3.9% post Q1 results 
09/05Alimentation Couche-Tard reports Q1 results 
09/05August Dividend Income Report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 836 M
EBIT 2019 2 358 M
Net income 2019 1 711 M
Debt 2019 6 787 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 16,48
P/E ratio 2020 14,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 28 568 M
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 60,1 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian P. Hannasch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Darrell Davis Senior Vice President-Operations
Geoffrey C. Haxel Senior Vice President-Operations
Dennis J. Tewell Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-0.24%28 568
WAL-MART STORES-4.21%277 703
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 529
CARREFOUR-9.51%15 066
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD29.27%13 131
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD18.12%12 445
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.