Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.    ATD.B   CA01626P4033

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Caltex Australia fields more suitors, appoints temporary CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:25pm EST
A Caltex sign is seen at a petrol station in Melbourne

Takeover target Caltex Australia said it was talking to other suitors and named a stand-in chief executive on Tuesday, as it tries to wring best value from rival bidders Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and Britain's EG Group.

The supplier of a quarter of Australia's fuel suspended its search for a new boss and tapped Chief Financial Officer Matthew Halliday to lead it for now as it evaluates the two takeover proposals, talks with others, and looks to boost returns from its refining and marketing businesses.

Halliday temporarily replaces Julian Segal, who flagged his retirement last August after more than 10 years at the helm.

The change had set the company up "to be able to progress a transaction" with the best value for shareholders, Halliday told reporters on Tuesday, as the company announced its full-year earnings.

"The transaction could unfold in any number of ways. What is most important for us, though, is to ensure that we don't lose our focus on running the business extremely well," he said.

Caltex last week disclosed a A$3.9 billion-plus (£2 billion-plus) offer from British convenience store retailer EG Group just days after Couche-Tard sweetened its bid to A$8.8 billion to win access to Caltex's books.

Caltex and EG Group have not provided a total value for EG's offer, which includes shares in a new listed infrastructure and refinery company, and analysts say it is unclear whether it beats Couche-Tard's.

"It's a proposal that we need to take our time to evaluate," Halliday said.

"We continue to engage with a range of other parties in relation to the situtation, so it remains a very active space," he told reporters on an earnings call.

The takeover tussle comes as Caltex works to boost margins from its refining business and its fuel and convenience store businesses, while also planning a public listing of a property trust with around 250 of its petrol station sites.

Profit margins at its Lytton refinery are being squeezed as the oil industry battles the economic impacts of the coronavirus and a big shift to producing fuels to meet new sulphur emissions rules for ships, Halliday said.

At the same time, Caltex has suffered from weaker fuel demand and consumer spending in a slowing Australian economy.

Full-year net profit for 2019 on a "replacement cost" basis, which strips out the impact of changes in the value of oil inventory and foreign exchange, fell more than 38% to A$344 million ($228 million), just above the midpoint of its own forecast.

Caltex on Tuesday announced a dividend of 51 cents per share for the second half of fiscal 2019.

Shares of the company slipped 0.7% to A$34.23, while the broader market fell 1.2%, holding below the value of Couche-Tard's offer of A$35.25 amid uncertainty on how the bids would play out.

By Sonali Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. -0.61% 43.74 Delayed Quote.6.79%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED -0.12% 34.47 End-of-day quote.1.65%
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED -1.67% 0.295 End-of-day quote.-18.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 56.58 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.06% 1.91 End-of-day quote.-1.56%
WTI 0.38% 51.64 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
10:25pCaltex Australia fields more suitors, appoints temporary CEO
RE
02/20NEVER MIND ELECTRIC CARS, HERE'S AUS : Petrol stations
RE
02/19ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : faces rival bidder for Australian company Caltex
AQ
02/18Australian takeover target Caltex gets rival bid from Britain's EG Group
RE
02/14CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Receipt of improved acquisition proposal from alimentation co..
AQ
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Elon said it wouldn’t, but Tesla is once again raising b..
02/12CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Alimentation Couche-Tard Confirms Further Revised Proposal fo..
AQ
02/12CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Alimentation Couche-Tard ups offer for Australian convenience..
AQ
02/12Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
DJ
02/08ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Exercise of Options and Sale of Shares by an Officer ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 57 736 M
EBIT 2020 2 599 M
Net income 2020 2 004 M
Debt 2020 6 187 M
Yield 2020 0,75%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 36 909 M
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 36,61  $
Last Close Price 32,90  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian P. Hannasch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Darrell Davis Executive Vice President-Operations North America
Claude Tessier Chief Financial Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.79%37 378
WALMART INC.-0.22%336 432
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.35%31 118
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%24 562
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD22.78%22 200
COLES GROUP LIMITED7.68%14 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group