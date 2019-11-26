Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.    ATD.B   CA01626P4033

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canada's Couche-Tard sweetens proposal for Caltex Australia, offers $5.8 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:43am EST

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc approached Caltex Australia with a sweetened A$8.61 billion ($5.8 billion) offer, a day after the Australian firm said it could carve out some of its convenience shop sites.

Caltex said on Tuesday that Couche-Tard made an indicative A$34.50 a share offer, a nearly 16% premium to the petrol pump and convenience store operator's last closing price, and 7% higher than the A$32 per share offer it previously received from the Canadian company.

Caltex is under pressure to turn around its business as it struggles with weak consumer demand and margin pressure from higher oil prices. It was reviewing its retail sites after reporting in August that half-year profit more than halved.

Couche-Tard's previous offer had not been disclosed before Tuesday and Caltex called it "inadequate". It said discussions with Couche-Tard on the higher offer were at an early stage, adding that the proposal was conditional and there was no certainty that the talks would result in a transaction.

Couche-Tard was not reachable for comment outside regular business hours.

The new offer allows for Caltex to pay a special dividend but restricts Caltex from selling assets, potentially hampering the company's plans for an initial public offering of up to 49% of its 250 convenience retail sites that it announced on Monday.

"The split of property assets from the operational aspects of the business was clearly aimed at the bidder and forced them to come back with a better offer," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

Caltex shares jumped 12.7% to their highest level in 15 months to A$33.56.

Caltex said the IPO was not related to the Couche-Tard's new proposal and that it would pursue that plan.

Terry Couper, a senior equities analyst at Airlie Funds Management, Caltex's third-largest shareholder with a 4.8% stake, told Reuters the new offer undervalued Caltex's retail property and the "privileged position" of its fuel assets.

However, Airlie said it was pleased that the board was considering different alternatives.

If the deal materialises, it would mark Couche-Tard's first foray into Australia, and its largest deal, according to Refinitiv data.

UBS and Grant Samuel are advising Caltex on the proposal.

By Nikhil Nainan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 2.55% 42.96 Delayed Quote.22.19%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED 13.43% 33.79 End-of-day quote.9.30%
CMC MARKETS PLC -0.46% 129.4 Delayed Quote.23.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 63.64 Delayed Quote.17.69%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
UBS GROUP 1.15% 12.29 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
WTI 0.09% 57.93 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
12:43aCanada's Couche-Tard sweetens proposal for Caltex Australia, offers $5.8 bill..
RE
11/25Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
DJ
11/25Caltex Australia Attracts Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard
DJ
11/21ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : half-yearly earnings release
11/20Norwegian Air appoints industry outsider as new CEO to lead restructuring
RE
11/19Alimentation Couche-Tard Sells CrossAmerica Partners Interest
DJ
11/14ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : to Release its Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year..
AQ
09/30ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
09/18ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Announces sale of shares by a co-founder of couche-ta..
PU
09/18ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Sale of shares by a co-founder of Couche-Tard
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 59 654 M
EBIT 2020 2 516 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 7 032 M
Yield 2020 0,69%
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 36 360 M
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,83  $
Last Close Price 32,27  $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian P. Hannasch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacob Schram Group President-European Operations
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Darrell Davis Executive Vice President-Operations North America
Claude Tessier Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.22.19%36 362
WALMART INC.28.14%339 494
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 215
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD15.45%16 022
COLES GROUP LIMITED33.13%14 144
CARREFOUR4.43%13 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group