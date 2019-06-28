Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alio Gold Inc    ALO   CA01627X1087

ALIO GOLD INC

(ALO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alio Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alio Gold Inc (TSX, NYSE AMERICAN: ALO) (“Alio Gold” or the “Company”), reports the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described in detail in the Company’s Information Circular dated May 27, 2019, which is available on the Company’s website at, www.aliogold.com, and on SEDAR and EDGAR.

AGM Results

All matters outlined in the management proxy circular were approved. In addition to approving amendments to the Company’s stock option plan (votes for: 97.59%; votes against: 2.41%) and approving unallocated entitlements under the stock option plan (votes for: 97.68%; votes against 2.32%), shareholders also approved the re-election of all directors nominated in the 2019 management information circular. A total of 43,382,308 common shares or 51.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Detailed results are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% of Votes ForVotes Withheld% of Votes Withheld
Mark D. Backens29,900,05998.39%490,8081.61%
George Brack29,852,33098.23%538,5381.77%
Stephen Lang29,805,45698.07%585,4121.93%
John Mansanti29,851,10198.22%539,7661.78%
Paula Rogers29,827,84798.15%563,0201.85%
David Whittle29,858,88698.25%531,9801.75%

In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors was also approved (votes for: 98.84%; votes withheld: 1.16%).

The formal report on voting results with respect to all maters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company thanks long-standing board members Jose Vizquerra and Bryan Coates for their years of service to the Company including their important leadership as committee chairs and Mr. Coates’ significant contribution as board chair.  The Company also thanks Tim Baker for his brief but valuable contribution.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold is a gold mining company, focused on production, exploration and development of gold mining projects in Mexico and the USA. Its principal assets include its 100%-owned and operating San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico, its 100%-owned and operating Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties located in Mexico and the USA.

Source: ALO

For further information, please contact:
Mark Backens
President & CEO
604-682-4002
info@aliogold.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) nor the New York Stock Exchange American accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIO GOLD INC
07:01aAlio Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders..
GL
06/25ALIO GOLD : Independent Proxy Advisor Firms Recommend Alio Gold Shareholders Vot..
AQ
06/24Independent Proxy Advisor Firms Recommend Alio Gold Shareholders Vote for All..
GL
05/30ALIO GOLD : Annual General and Special Meeting to be Held June 27, 2019
AQ
05/08ALIO GOLD : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08Alio Gold Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/02Alio Gold Receives Notice of Civil Claim
GL
04/16Alio Gold Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
03/13ALIO GOLD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/13Alio Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 113 M
EBIT 2019 7,00 M
Net income 2019 4,70 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,13
P/E ratio 2020 77,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 65,8 M
Chart ALIO GOLD INC
Duration : Period :
Alio Gold Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIO GOLD INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,24 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory McCunn Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bryan A. Coates Chairman
Ian Tyler Harcus Controller & Vice President-Finance
Paula Rogers Independent Director
José Alberto Vizquerra Benavides Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIO GOLD INC-11.30%66
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.90%31 367
BARRICK GOLD CORP12.91%27 779
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED46.93%17 166
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 459
SHANDONG GOLD MINING35.54%12 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About