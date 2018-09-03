Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ALIOR BANK SA    ALRR   PLALIOR00045

ALIOR BANK SA (ALRR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ALIOR BANK : Declarations on subscriptions for shares, execution of the Management Option Plan for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

Declarations on subscription for shares, execution of the Management Option Plan for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015

Company: Alior Bank S.A.

Current report no.: 50/2018

Date: September 3rd, 2018

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of MAR - confidential information Content of the report:

The Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. (the "Bank"), hereby announces that under the Management Option Plan for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015, the Bank intends to initiate a procedure of the Banks' share capital increase by means of issue of the new ordinary D and E Series shares with a total nominal value of PLN 352 750 (three hundred and fifty two thousand seven hundred and fifty zlotys) constituting 1% of all rights to execute granted to participants of the Subscription Warrants Programme (nominal value of the program is PLN 29 792 660.00). New share issue will constitute 0.03% of all currently issued shares.

Statements of intent to exercise the rights granted by the Bank of:

  • A Series Subscription Warrants and taking up 32 146 (thirty two thousand one hundred and forty six) of ordinary D Series bearer shares ("D Series Shares"), with a nominal value of PLN 10.00 (ten zloty) each, with a total nominal value of PLN 321 460 (three hundred and twenty-one thousand four hundred and sixty zlotys) at an issue price of PLN 61.84 (sixty one zloty and 84/100) per one D Series Share,

  • B Series Subscription Warrants and taking up 3 129 (three thousand one hundred and twenty nine) of ordinary E Series bearer shares ("E Series Shares"), with a nominal value of PLN 10.00 (ten zloty) each, with a total nominal value of PLN 31 290 (thirty one thousand two hundred and ninety zlotys) at an issue price of PLN 64.65 (sixty four zloty 65/100) per one E Series Share,

Therefore, the Bank intends to initiate a procedure of the Bank's share capital increase by means of issue of the new ordinary D and E Series Shares with a total nominal value of PLN 352 750 (three hundred and fifty two thousand seven hundred and fifty zlotys) by way of conditional share capital increase of the Bank.

The new share issue is fully compliant with the assumptions of the Management Option Plan for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 providing for issue of three tranches of subscription warrants (Series A, B and C) as well as corresponding three tranches of the Bank's shares (Series D, E and F) of a total

nominal value not exceeding PLN 29 792 660,00 (twenty nine million seven hundred ninety two thousand six hundred sixty zloty). The Stock Option Program has been described in details in the Offering Memorandum of the Bank approved on November 16th 2012, as well as in all periodic reports published after the public offering.

The Bank will immediately apply with a relevant applications to National Depository of Securities (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.) and Warsaw Stock Exchange (Giełda Papierów Wartościowych) to register Series D and E Shares as well as for the introduction of shares to stock exchange trading.

Disclaimer

Alior Bank SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALIOR BANK SA
06:22pALIOR BANK : Declarations on subscriptions for shares, execution of the Manageme..
PU
08/08BANK PEKAO : Polish banks Pekao and Alior end merger talks
AQ
08/07ALIOR BANK : Termination of negotiations with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.
PU
08/01ALIOR BANK : Statement of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority in the proc..
PU
06/27ALIOR BANK : Announcement of the Operations Department of the NDS regarding the ..
PU
06/01ALIOR BANK : Declarations on subscriptions for shares, execution of the Manageme..
PU
05/25ALIOR BANK : Registration of the share capital increase the amendment to the Ban..
PU
05/21ALIOR BANK : Adoption by Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A. the resolution reg..
PU
05/15ALIOR BANK : Approval of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority to appoint M..
PU
04/26ALIOR BANK : Transaction between entities within the Capital Group of Alior Bank..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 4 068 M
EBIT 2018 2 727 M
Net income 2018 777 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,17
P/E ratio 2019 9,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 8 882 M
Chart ALIOR BANK SA
Duration : Period :
ALIOR BANK SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIOR BANK SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 90,8  PLN
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Katarzyna Sulkowska Chief Executive Officer
Malgorzata Iwanicz-Drozdowska Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marek Krzysztof Michalski Member-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Gatarek Member-Supervisory Board
Stanislaw Ryszard Kaczoruk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIOR BANK SA-14.19%2 466
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.22%184 582
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 619
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.64%61 112
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-12.12%53 199
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC29.78%45 157
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.