ALIOR BANK : Declarations on subscriptions for shares, execution of the Management Option Plan for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015

Declarations on subscription for shares, execution of the Management Option Plan for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015

Company: Alior Bank S.A.

Current report no.: 50/2018

Date: September 3rd, 2018

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of MAR - confidential information Content of the report:

The Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. (the "Bank"), hereby announces that under the Management Option Plan for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015, the Bank intends to initiate a procedure of the Banks' share capital increase by means of issue of the new ordinary D and E Series shares with a total nominal value of PLN 352 750 (three hundred and fifty two thousand seven hundred and fifty zlotys) constituting 1% of all rights to execute granted to participants of the Subscription Warrants Programme (nominal value of the program is PLN 29 792 660.00). New share issue will constitute 0.03% of all currently issued shares.

Statements of intent to exercise the rights granted by the Bank of:

• A Series Subscription Warrants and taking up 32 146 (thirty two thousand one hundred and forty six) of ordinary D Series bearer shares ("D Series Shares"), with a nominal value of PLN 10.00 (ten zloty) each, with a total nominal value of PLN 321 460 (three hundred and twenty-one thousand four hundred and sixty zlotys) at an issue price of PLN 61.84 (sixty one zloty and 84/100) per one D Series Share,

• B Series Subscription Warrants and taking up 3 129 (three thousand one hundred and twenty nine) of ordinary E Series bearer shares ("E Series Shares"), with a nominal value of PLN 10.00 (ten zloty) each, with a total nominal value of PLN 31 290 (thirty one thousand two hundred and ninety zlotys) at an issue price of PLN 64.65 (sixty four zloty 65/100) per one E Series Share,

Therefore, the Bank intends to initiate a procedure of the Bank's share capital increase by means of issue of the new ordinary D and E Series Shares with a total nominal value of PLN 352 750 (three hundred and fifty two thousand seven hundred and fifty zlotys) by way of conditional share capital increase of the Bank.

The new share issue is fully compliant with the assumptions of the Management Option Plan for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 providing for issue of three tranches of subscription warrants (Series A, B and C) as well as corresponding three tranches of the Bank's shares (Series D, E and F) of a total

nominal value not exceeding PLN 29 792 660,00 (twenty nine million seven hundred ninety two thousand six hundred sixty zloty). The Stock Option Program has been described in details in the Offering Memorandum of the Bank approved on November 16th 2012, as well as in all periodic reports published after the public offering.

The Bank will immediately apply with a relevant applications to National Depository of Securities (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.) and Warsaw Stock Exchange (Giełda Papierów Wartościowych) to register Series D and E Shares as well as for the introduction of shares to stock exchange trading.