Alithya : The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Alithya will take place on September 18th

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation with 2,000 highly skilled professionals across Canada, the US and Europe, is inviting shareholders to the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the Saint James's Club, located at 1145 Union Avenue in Montreal.

During this meeting, Alithya executives will present the achievements and highlights of fiscal year 2019, which ended on March 31, and will review the progress of the company's strategic plan.

All documentation relating to this meeting, including the Management Information Circular, has previously been sent to shareholders and is available on Alithya's website in the Investors section at investors.alithya.com.

Webcast

Members of the public and shareholders will be able to listen to live presentations and discussions during the event using the webcast links (audio only) available in the Events section of the website at https://www.alithya.com/en/events.

To learn more about Alithya's performance and transformational events in fiscal 2019, please see our 2019 Annual Review at 2019annualreview.alithya.com.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to Alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya