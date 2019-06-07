Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  ALK-Abello A/S    ALK B   DK0060027142

ALK-ABELLO A/S

(ALK B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALK obtains European approval for its tree SLIT-tablet against allergic rhinitis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 08:58am EDT

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that it has successfully completed the marketing authorisation procedure for its tree sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet in 17 European countries. ITULAZAX® is expected to be the brand name of the tree SLIT-tablet.

Millions of Europeans suffer from tree pollen allergies. It is estimated that approximately 10% of allergic rhinitis sufferers have a condition which cannot be well controlled despite the use of symptom-relieving medication. For many of these patients, ITULAZAX® will be a relevant treatment option which can improve their quality of life by addressing the underlying cause of their disease and not just the symptoms.

ITULAZAX® is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of moderate-to-severe allergic rhinitis and/or conjunctivitis, induced by pollen from the birch homologous family of trees, which also includes alder, beech, hazel, hornbeam and oak. ITULAZAX® is indicated in patients with a clinical history of symptoms despite use of symptom-relieving medication and a positive test of sensitisation to a member of the birch homologous group (skin prick test and/or specific IgE).

Henrik Jacobi, Executive Vice President of R&D, ALK says: "For the first time, patients in Europe will have access to an effective, well documented and fast-dissolving SLIT-tablet for tree pollen allergy with no special storage conditions and no updosing required. We are pleased that the registration procedure has been successfully completed in Europe less than a year after submission of the marketing authorisation application."

He continues: "This new home-based treatment option improves quality of life for patients with tree pollen allergic rhinitis that is not well controlled despite the use of symptom-relieving medications. Moreover, we are very pleased to see that the product was recognised by the authorities for its benefits across the whole tree pollen season."

The data used in the filing were among the strongest pollen trial results ever seen in field studies of allergy immunotherapy. They include results from the Phase III clinical trial finalised in 2017 with ITULAZAX®. Treatment with ITULAZAX® reduced the total combined score (primary endpoint) by 40% compared to placebo. The effect was shown to be comparable across the entire birch, alder and hazel pollen season.

Following today’s completion of the registration procedure, ALK expects the product to become available in the first European markets in Germany and Scandinavia within this year, once national marketing authorisations and market access has been obtained. ITULAZAX® is the fourth ALK SLIT-tablet approved in Europe, including GRAZAX® (2006), ACARIZAX® (2015) and RAGWIZAX® (2017) covering the most common respiratory allergies treated with allergy immunotherapy globally.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, tel. +45 7877 4532, mobile +45 3050 2014

This information is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALK-ABELLO A/S
08:58aALK obtains European approval for its tree SLIT-tablet against allergic rhini..
GL
06/04ALK ABELLO A/S : As ALK prepares to further extend their SLIT-tablet portfolio, ..
PU
06/03ALK ABELLO A/S : Targeted early treatment with ALK's ACARIZAX® could improve all..
PU
05/13ALK ABELLO A/S : Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associa..
AQ
05/09Three-month interim report (Q1) 2019
GL
05/02ALK ABELLO A/S : Release date of three-month interim report 2019 for ALK and aud..
AQ
03/21ALK ABELLO A/S : Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associa..
AQ
03/21ALK ABELLO A/S : Grant of share options and performance shares to members of the..
AQ
03/13ALK ABELLO A/S : Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 13 March 2019
AQ
03/12The pollen season kicks off with an award-winning pollen app
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 245 M
EBIT 2019 -53,9 M
Net income 2019 -94,9 M
Debt 2019 768 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 400,21
EV / Sales 2019 5,11x
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
Capitalization 15 800 M
Chart ALK-ABELLO A/S
Duration : Period :
ALK-Abello A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALK-ABELLO A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 247  DKK
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Hellmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Steen Riisgaard Chairman
Soren Jelert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Hugo Jacobi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Anders Gersel Pedersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALK-ABELLO A/S62.50%2 337
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.13%348 981
PFIZER-2.68%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.38%227 848
NOVARTIS17.55%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY6.58%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About