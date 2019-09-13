Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  ALK-Abello A/S    ALK B   DK0060027142

ALK-ABELLO A/S

(ALK B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Change of Chairman at ALK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:07am EDT

ALK (ALKB: DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that Steen Riisgaard, ALK’s Chairman of the Board, has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to step down at the company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM), in March 2020. At the AGM, the Board of Directors will propose the new election of Anders Hedegaard, CEO of the German-based Rodenstock Group as new Chairman of the Board.

Steen Riisgaard was first elected to ALK's Board of Directors in 2011, and became Chairman in 2012. He is also chairman of both the Remuneration and Nomination Committees, as well as a member of the Audit and Scientific Committees.

Steen Risgaard says of his decision: “Over recent years, ALK has made significant progress under its new leadership – commercially, clinically, strategically and financially. We have created a solid foundation for the future and after almost nine years on the board of ALK, next year's AGM represents a logical moment to pass the baton to someone with the skills required for the next phase of ALK’s journey. Anders Hedegaard will be the perfect successor as he has a broad and successful background in global life science and consumer care companies, and because of his previous experience within ALK.”

Anders Hedegaard is Danish and was born in 1960. He graduated in Chemistry and Molecular Biology from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) in 1988. Since 1 February 2019, he has been CEO of German-based Rodenstock Group, a leading global manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses and spectacle frames, which has 4,900 employees, and sales offices and distribution partners in more than 85 countries.

Anders Hedegaard has broad management experience from several listed life science and consumer care companies:

2014-19: CEO of GN Hearing A/S and GN Store Nord A/S.

2007-14: CEO of Bavarian Nordic A/S.

2002-07: Executive Vice President of Business Operations & International Marketing at ALK.

Previously, he held senior positions at Novo Nordisk A/S and Foss A/S.

In addition to his role at Rodenstock, Anders is a board member of Orphazyme A/S, a listed, Danish biotech company.

A more detailed introduction to Anders Hedegaard will be included in the announcement of ALK’s AGM in 2020.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

This information is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALK-ABELLO A/S
04:07aChange of Chairman at ALK
GL
09/02ALK ABELLO A/S : Germany becomes first launch market for ALK's tree SLIT-tablet
AQ
08/30ALK ABELLO A/S : Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associa..
AQ
08/13Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
GL
08/12ALK ABELLO A/S : upgrades its full-year financial outlook due to strong growth
AQ
08/09ALK ABELLO A/S : announces new epinephrine auto-injector strategy based on innov..
AQ
08/06ALK ABELLO A/S : Release date of six-month interim report (Q2) 2019 for ALK and ..
AQ
06/24ALK ABELLO A/S : submits registration application for tree SLIT-tablet in Canada
AQ
06/07ALK obtains European approval for its tree SLIT-tablet against allergic rhini..
GL
06/04ALK ABELLO A/S : As ALK prepares to further extend their SLIT-tablet portfolio, ..
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 275 M
EBIT 2019 -28,0 M
Net income 2019 -56,7 M
Debt 2019 792 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -260x
P/E ratio 2020 248x
EV / Sales2019 4,69x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
Capitalization 14 556 M
Chart ALK-ABELLO A/S
Duration : Period :
ALK-Abello A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALK-ABELLO A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 404,25  DKK
Last Close Price 1 337,00  DKK
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Hellmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Steen Riisgaard Chairman
Soren Jelert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Hugo Jacobi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Anders Gersel Pedersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALK-ABELLO A/S39.27%2 154
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.64%344 226
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.30%232 173
MERCK AND COMPANY9.03%213 305
PFIZER-14.59%206 197
NOVARTIS17.52%203 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group