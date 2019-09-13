Change of Chairman at ALK

ALK (ALKB: DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that Steen Riisgaard, ALK’s Chairman of the Board, has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to step down at the company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM), in March 2020. At the AGM, the Board of Directors will propose the new election of Anders Hedegaard, CEO of the German-based Rodenstock Group as new Chairman of the Board.



Steen Riisgaard was first elected to ALK's Board of Directors in 2011, and became Chairman in 2012. He is also chairman of both the Remuneration and Nomination Committees, as well as a member of the Audit and Scientific Committees.

Steen Risgaard says of his decision: “Over recent years, ALK has made significant progress under its new leadership – commercially, clinically, strategically and financially. We have created a solid foundation for the future and after almost nine years on the board of ALK, next year's AGM represents a logical moment to pass the baton to someone with the skills required for the next phase of ALK’s journey. Anders Hedegaard will be the perfect successor as he has a broad and successful background in global life science and consumer care companies, and because of his previous experience within ALK.”

Anders Hedegaard is Danish and was born in 1960. He graduated in Chemistry and Molecular Biology from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) in 1988. Since 1 February 2019, he has been CEO of German-based Rodenstock Group, a leading global manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses and spectacle frames, which has 4,900 employees, and sales offices and distribution partners in more than 85 countries.

Anders Hedegaard has broad management experience from several listed life science and consumer care companies:

2014-19: CEO of GN Hearing A/S and GN Store Nord A/S.

2007-14: CEO of Bavarian Nordic A/S.

2002-07: Executive Vice President of Business Operations & International Marketing at ALK.

Previously, he held senior positions at Novo Nordisk A/S and Foss A/S.

In addition to his role at Rodenstock, Anders is a board member of Orphazyme A/S, a listed, Danish biotech company.

A more detailed introduction to Anders Hedegaard will be included in the announcement of ALK’s AGM in 2020.





ALK-Abelló A/S





