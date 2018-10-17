Log in
ALK-Abello A/S    ALK B

ALK-ABELLO A/S (ALK B)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/17 12:04:04 pm
1041 DKK   +0.29%
11:12aUK authority extends use of specific batches of Jext® as adrenali..
GL
08/22ALK submits registration application for tree SLIT-tablet in Euro..
GL
08/15Six-month interim report (Q2) 2018
GL
UK authority extends use of specific batches of Jext® as adrenaline pen shortage continues

10/17/2018 | 11:12am CEST
  • A shortage of adrenaline auto-injector pens continues to affect allergy sufferers worldwide
  • Additional data from ALK allows UK authority to extend use of specific batches of Jext® already in circulation
  • Patients can check the status of their Jext® pen via Jext.co.uk or their doctor or pharmacist

ALK is working with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to help ease the shortage of adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs) currently affecting allergy sufferers in the UK.

In response to a request from the Department of Health and Social Care, ALK has supplied additional stability data for its Jext® AAI, enabling the MHRA to approve an extension of the use of specific batches of Jext® that are currently in circulation by up to 4 months beyond the labelled expiry date.

AAIs are used for the emergency treatment of severe acute allergic reactions – also known as anaphylaxis – which can be triggered by exposure to certain foods, or by exposure to the venom from bee or wasp stings. The current shortage has been caused by supply issues involving another AAI product and is affecting several markets around the world. As a result, demand for alternative products such as Jext® has increased greatly.

ALK estimates there are more than 100,000 Jext® pens currently in circulation in the UK, which will soon expire. Extending the use of some of these beyond the labelled expiry date is expected to ease pressure on AAI demand by postponing the need for patients who already have pens from seeking to replace them while supplies remain limited.

Søren Niegel, Executive Vice President, Operations at ALK, said: “ALK is doing all it can to help address the current situation, but the long lead times associated with manufacturing medicines, together with the sheer size of the shortfall in the market, mean that we are unable to ramp up Jext® production quickly enough to meet the patient demand. Nevertheless, we hope today’s news will ease some of the pressure on prescribers and pharmacists, and will offer peace of mind to allergy sufferers who currently carry a Jext® pen.”

ALK is working with the Department of Health and Social Care to communicate with UK prescribers, pharmacists and patients about which specific batches of Jext® are covered by the MHRA’s approval. These are listed on www.jext.co.uk. Alternatively, anyone in the UK who wishes to check the status of their Jext® pen can do so by consulting their doctor or pharmacist.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, tel. +45 7877 4532, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,300 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 2 867 M
EBIT 2018 -111 M
Net income 2018 -172 M
Debt 2018 623 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 10 152 M
MarketScreener.com
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.