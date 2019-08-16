Log in
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC

(WTER)
Alkaline Water : Corporate Presentation – August 16, 2019

08/16/2019

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

AUGUST 16, 2019

NASDAQ:WTER | TSX.V:WTER

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement and Health Claims

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (the "Company"). Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the Company's guidance of estimated revenue $46 million to $50 million in fiscal 2020; the statements relating to the Company's growth potential; the statements regarding the Company's plan to enter new category of product, CBD extract-infused water; the statement regarding the growth potential of US CBD drinks market; and the Company's guidance of estimated gross margin of approximately $18 million to $20 million.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the production and sale of CBD infused water; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. In addition, the Company's forecasted revenue is based on the Company's expectation that revenue growth will remain consistent for fiscal year 2020, significant sales growth will continue in Southern California, and significant orders will be received from the national-retailers and east coast grocery chains, which have only recently started selling the Company's products. In addition, the Company assumes that it will continue to be able to add co-packing plants and production capacity to satisfy customer demand. As the Company's sale cycle is an average of 14 days, a slowdown of the growth in any of the areas set forth above during fiscal 2020 or other events could cause actual results to vary materially from this forecast. In addition, sales growth, which may have a significant impact on quarterly and annual revenue, is difficult to predict.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp or CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company's infused water products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD- infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company's sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company's control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company's ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this presentation are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Company has not conducted any clinical studies regarding the health benefits of alkaline water and accordingly makes no claims as to the benefits of alkaline water.

2

CATEGORY LEADER

  • Alkaline88® achieved $10 million in net sales for Q1 2020
  • Alkaline88® was ranked as the fastest growing alkaline water brand in 2019 per Nielson data
  • Infused flavors shipped last quarter
  • The Family Hydration Solution

3

OUR RETAIL

CLIENTS

4

IT'S A GROWTH STORY

Revenue (in $Millions)

$60.00

$50.00

$46-50

$40.00

$32.2

$30.00

Revenue (in $Millions)

$19.8

$20.00

$12.7

$10.00

$3.70

$7.1

$0.00

FYE2015

FYE2016

FYE2017

FYE2018

FY2019

*Est FY2020

Sixth Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth Above 50%

5

Disclaimer

Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 00:46:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47,4 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 7,00 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 64,1 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Wright President, CEO, COO, Director & Vice President
Aaron Keay Chairman
David A. Guarino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Bruce Leitch Independent Director
Brian Sudano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC-49.84%65
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY13.77%230 350
KEURIG DR PEPPER8.58%39 164
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-6.84%13 023
COCA-COLA HBC AG9.71%11 832
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR4.33%11 832
