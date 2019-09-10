Alkaline Water : Corporate Presentation – September 10, 2019

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders, Certain Information

Important Information For Investors And Stockholders

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. It does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, asamended.

In connection with the proposed transaction between The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (the Company") and AQUAhydrate, Inc. ("AQUAhydrate"), the Company will file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a registration statement on Form S-4 of the Company that will include a joint proxy statement of the Company and AQUAhydrate that also constitutes a prospectus of the Company, and a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of the Company and AQUAhydrate. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND AQUAHYDRATE ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT

INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

The Company, AQUAhydrate, and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on July 1, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available. You may obtain these documents (when they become available) free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC athttp://www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement, Health Claims and CBD Products

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating the Company. Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the transaction may provide the company additional scale and market penetration; the combined company may accelerate consumer awareness of alkaline water; the creation of a premier independent hydration company with market leadership position in health and wellness sectors; creation of shareholder value from revenue, cost and cash flow synergies; the goal to dominate the alkaline water space; low familiarity of alkaline water providing an opportunity for continued growth; the statements relating to the operational synergies, including accelerated convenience store penetration and reduction in raw material procurements, cross-promotional opportunities, enhanced R&D capabilities, addition of value to retailers for a single representative for a conclusive portfolio and retail leverage, including expansion to new markets; that the combination creates a clear cut winner - a rare diversified water focused public company that has remained cutting edge; that cost synergies are expected to be delivered in the areas of procurement, logistics and best practice sharing; the statement relating to the closing of the transaction in December 2019; the Company's guidance of estimated revenue $46 million to $50 million in fiscal 2020; the estimation of pro forma revenues of $65 million associated with the combined company after the closing of the transaction; the expectation to add $5 million to $7 million of revenues in fiscal 2020; the Company's expectation that revenue growth will remain consistent for fiscal year 2020, significant sales growth will continue in Southern California, and significant orders will be received from the national-retailers and east coast grocery chains; the Company's assumption that it will continue to be able to add co-packing plants and production capacity to satisfy customer demand; and AQUAhydrate's assumption that it will continue to be able to sell through convenient store channels, recently added mass retailer and drug store chains, and that production and procurement will be able to meet sales projection demands.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's and AQUAhydrate's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's and AQUAhydrate's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the production and sale of CBD infused products; the popularity of AQUAhydrate's high profile investors and board members will be maintained or continue to grow; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that institutional and retail investors and media organizations will be attracted to a pure play water company; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's and AQUAhydrate's products; that there will be continued expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's or AQUAhydrate's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company and AQUAhydrate will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's and AQUAhydrate's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company's CBD infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD infused products; the Company and AQUAhydrate being unable to realize the anticipated synergies from the acquisition of AQUAhydrate by the Company (the "Transaction"); the Company or AQUAhydrate not receiving the requisite approvals for the Transaction; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company's or AQUAhydrate's infused water products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers, reducing the Company's and AQUAhydrate's sales; the fact that the Company and AQUAhydrate do not own or operate any of their production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company and AQUAhydrate have a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company's and AQUAhydrate's control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early-stage company; the inherent uncertainties with mergers, acquisitions and other business combinations; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company and AQUAhydrate are successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the unexpected illness or other incapacity of any of AQUAhydrate's high profile investors subject to endorsement agreements with AQUAhydrate or the Company; the Company's and AQUAhydrate's ability to raise the additional funding that they will need to continue to pursue their business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; competition in the industry in which the Company and AQUAhydrate operate; and market conditions.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this presentation are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Company has not conducted any clinical studies regarding the health benefits of alkaline water and accordingly makes no claims as to the benefits of alkaline water.

The SootheTM products, the CBD water products, are not currently being produced, distributed or sold. The production of SootheTM products is contingent on U.S. Food and Drug Administration and state laws, regulations and guidance.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its hemp extract alkaline waters and other product lines. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of hemp extract-infused products until legally permitted2. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its Soothe brand accordingly.