Alkaline Water : Filing under Securities Act Rule 425 of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions

0
09/09/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) September 9, 2019

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada
000-55096
EIN 99-0367049
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No.)

14646 N. Kierland Blvd., Suite 255
Scottsdale, Arizona 85254
(Address of principal executive offices and Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (480) 656-2423

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

[X] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company [ ]
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.[ ]

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 9, 2019, we issued a news release announcing the execution of an agreement and plan of Merger, among The Alkaline Water Company Inc., AQUAhydrate, Inc. and AWC Acquisition Company Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has agreed to acquire AQUAhydrate, Inc. A copy of the news release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, and the full text of such news release is incorporated herein by reference.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this current report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Important Information For Investors And Stockholders
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. It does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
In connection with the proposed transaction between The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (the Company') and AQUAhydrate, Inc. ('AQUAhydrate'), the Company will file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), including a registration statement on Form S-4 of the Company that will include a joint proxy statement of the Company and AQUAhydrate that also constitutes a prospectus of the Company, and a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of the Company and AQUAhydrate. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND AQUAHYDRATE ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Certain Information Regarding Participants
The Company, AQUAhydrate, and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on July 1, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available. You may obtain these documents (when they become available) free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d)Exhibits



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.


/s/ Richard A. Wright
Richard A. Wright
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

September 9, 2019


Disclaimer

Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:36:02 UTC
