Alkane Resources : Becoming a substantial holder for CAI

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme Calidus Resources Limited ACN/ARSN 006 640 553 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Alkane Resources Limited ACN / ARSN (if applicable) 000 689 216 The holder became a substantial holder on 18 / 10 / 2018 2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 125,000,000 125,000,000 8.81%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Alkane Resources Limited Registered holder with relevant interest under section 608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act 125,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Alkane Resources Limited Alkane Resources Limited Alkane Resources Limited 125,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash Alkane Resources Limited 18/10/2018 $3,687,500 N/A 125,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Alkane Resources Limited Ground Floor, 89-91 Burswood Road, Burswood, WA 6100

Signature

print name

sign here

Dennis Wilkins

capacity Company Secretary

date

19

/ 10

/ 2018

DIRECTIONS