Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alkane Resources Limited    ALK   AU000000ALK9

ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED (ALK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alkane Resources : Becoming a substantial holder for CAI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:03am CEST

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Calidus Resources Limited

ACN/ARSN

006 640 553

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Alkane Resources Limited

ACN / ARSN (if applicable)

000 689 216

The holder became a substantial holder on

18 / 10 / 2018

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

125,000,000

125,000,000

8.81%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Alkane Resources Limited

Registered holder with relevant interest under section 608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act

125,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Alkane Resources Limited

Alkane Resources Limited

Alkane Resources Limited

125,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Alkane Resources Limited

18/10/2018

$3,687,500

N/A

125,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Alkane Resources Limited

Ground Floor, 89-91 Burswood Road, Burswood, WA 6100

Signature

print name

sign here

Dennis Wilkins

capacity Company Secretary

date

19

/ 10

/ 2018

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations A.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

  • (6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (7) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. If the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Disclaimer

Alkane Resources Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
03:03aALKANE RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder for CAI
PU
10/18ALKANE RESOURCES : High Grade Gold Mineralisation in Tomingley Regional Program
PU
10/17CAI : Strategic Placement to Alkane Resources Raises $3.7m
PU
10/17ALKANE RESOURCES : Strategic Investment in Calidus Resources
PU
10/15ALKANE RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
09/24ALKANE RESOURCES : Tomingley Underground Development Approved
PU
08/23ALKANE RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
01/18ALKANE RESOURCES : Australian Strategic Materials Ltd - Hafnium product breakthr..
AQ
01/16ALKANE RESOURCES : Hafnium product breakthrough consolidates DP business case
PU
2017ALKANE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Alkane Resources (ANLKY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Four Metals Set To Benefit From Trump Vs. China Showdown 
2016Follow Up On Alkane Resources 
2015Alkane's Dubbo Zirconium Project Is A Company Maker 
2015Steel Is At 5-Year Lows - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/27/15) 
Financials (AUD)
Chart ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alkane Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Earner Managing Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Ball Chief Financial Officer
David Ian Chalmers Executive Director & Technical Director
Tony Lethlean Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED-33.33%79
BHP BILLITON PLC4.29%120 394
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.75%120 318
RIO TINTO-5.21%87 404
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.23%86 359
ANGLO AMERICAN9.76%30 888
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.