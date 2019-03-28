Alkane Resources : Significant Au Intercepts Confirm Potential Tomingley ext. 0 03/28/2019 | 08:36pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX and MEDIA RELEASE 29 March 2019 Significant Gold Intercepts Confirm Potential for Tomingley Extension ‐ 50,000 metres of Drilling Initiated Broad, shallow high grade gold intercepts 3 to 4 kilometres south of Tomingley Gold Operations demonstrate potential for material project life extension and flag potential return to open pit mining. RC and diamond core drilling results received for the San Antonio prospect demonstrated significant high grade gold zones, with intercepts of: RWRC038 24 metres grading 5.08g/t Au from 78 metres; incl 6 metres grading 13.83g/t Au from 78 metres; RWRC044 51 metres grading 2.52g/t Au from 39 metres; incl 18 metres grading 5.34g/t Au from 57 metres; RWRC045 33 metres grading 4.37g/t Au from 141 metres; incl 9 metres grading 12.25g/t Au from 141 metres; RWRC047 39 metres grading 6.09g/t Au from 153 metres to end of hole; incl 9 metres grading 10.45g/t Au from 153 metres; also 6 metres grading 15.41g/t Au from 180 metres. Results compare favourably with those that became part of the Tomingley Gold Operations open pits. RC drilling has confirmed significant gold mineralisation at San Antonio over a strike length of 800 metres and Roswell of 350 metres. The prospects are open along strike and down dip and an additional 3,000 metres of drilling is in progress to test the 300 metre untested strike between them. Resource definition drilling at the San Antonio and Roswell prospects will commence as soon as practical and is expected to comprise of ~50,000 metres of predominantly RC drilling. CONTACT : NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677 INVESTORS : NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556 MEDIA : HILL+KNOWLTON STRATEGIES: MARCHA VAN DEN HEUVEL, TEL +61 2 9286 1226 OR +61 468 960 457 Ground Floor, 89 Burswood Road, Burswood WA 6100, AUSTRALIA (PO Box 4384, Victoria Park WA 6979, AUSTRALIA) Telephone: +61 8 9227 5677 Facsimile: +61 8 9227 8178 www.alkane.com.au mail@alkane.com.au Tomingley Gold Project ‐ Summary Alkane Resources Ltd 100% The Tomingley Gold Project (TGP) covers an area of approximately 440km2 stretching 60km north‐south along the Newell Highway from Tomingley in the north, through Peak Hill and almost to Parkes in the south. The TGP contains Alkane's currently operating Tomingley Gold Operations (TGO), an open pit mine with a 1Mtpa processing facility that is transitioning to underground through 2019. Over the last year Alkane has conducted an extensive regional exploration program with the objective of defining additional resources that have the potential to be mined either via open pit or underground operations and fed to TGO. The program has yielded broad, shallow high grade intercepts that demonstrate potential for material project life extension and show that a potential return to open pit mining and / or underground extension is possible with appropriate resource confirmation, landholder agreement and regulatory approvals. This exploration drill program of 12,000 metres of predominantly reverse circulation (RC) drilling represents a follow up to the initial regional aircore drill program which commenced in late 2017, yielding encouraging results. This program, which tested the gold resource potential of the Roswell, San Antonio and El Paso prospects has now completed drilling. As part of the recent program assay results were received from 25 RC drill holes and 1 diamond core drill hole completed at the San Antonio prospect, 4km south of TGO, for a total of 5,577 metres. The drilling undertaken: •was completed along nominal 80 metre spaced traverses with nominal 60 metre drill hole spacing; •3 metre composite samples were assayed. Approximately one third of the 1 metre re‐splits have been received to date. Re‐assaying of the remaining 1 metre re‐split samples is taking place. Assays are pending for the El Paso prospect, with reporting expected in May. The full program of RC drilling has confirmed significant gold mineralisation at San Antonio over a strike length of 800 metres and Roswell of 350 metres. The prospects are open along strike and down dip and an additional 3,000m of drilling is in progress to test the 300m untested strike between them. In addition, the extent of the mineralisation is such that a Resource definition drilling at the San Antonio and Roswell prospects will commence as soon as practical. This is expected to comprise of ~50,000m of predominantly RC drilling. Managing Director, Nic Earner, said: "It is clear from the breadth and grade encountered in the latest drilling that these are the most significant exploration results in the Tomingley region since the initial discoveries by Alkane over 10 years ago. These results are reminiscent of the discovery holes of the deposits that then became our Tomingley Gold Operations. With our processing plant, which is currently treating stockpiles and is soon to be processing underground material, only 4kms away, we will be expediting the drilling and development of these ounces to capture value for shareholders as quickly as possible". 2/16 Alkane Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Intercepts at TGP 29 March 2019 3/16 Alkane Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Intercepts at TGP 29 March 2019 Regional Geology and Drill Hole Locations: Roswell - San Antonio 6 3 9 1 0 0 0 m N 6 1 3 5 0 0 m E R o s e w o o d F a u l t y w H 6 1 4 0 0 0 m E 0 7 0 P C M 1 0 0 1 3 D 0 2 0 W 4 0 0 C 0 C R 0 R 0 7 R 0 C 8 C R 0 R 9 0 0 C 0 0 6 R C 0 R C 0 R 0 C R 0 1 2 3 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 C C 0 C R R C R R 4 5 7 8 1 6 1 0 1 1 0 C 1 0 0 C R 0 C C R C R R R 9 0 1 2 1 0 0 C C 2 R R 0 C R 2 3 4 2 2 2 0 0 0 C C C R R R K y a lite R o a d 5 0 0 C R R o sw ell 6 3 9 0 5 0 0 m N 8 9 4 4 0 0 C C R R Sectio n 639 032 0m N Sectio n 639 024 0m N 6 3 9 0 0 0 0 m N 6 7 4 4 0 0 C C R R 4 5 4 0 4 C 0 R C R 7 8 2 2 0 0 C C R R 6 2 0 5 C R 2 0 C R R W D 0 9 0 2 2 0 C 0 R 3 1 0 C 3 2 R 0 C 3 3 R 0 C 3 R 0 C R S a n A n to n io D o le rite d ykes (East ‐ W e st tre n din g) C o tto n Fo rm atio n siltsto n e H o rnb le n d e + p lagio clase p h yric d io rite M o n zo d iorite sill Sectio n 63 89 700 m N l l e w e N 5 4 3 0 3 C 0 R C R 6 0 3 0 4 7 C 0 R C 3 0 R C R 8 9 3 3 0 0 C C R R 1 2 4 4 0 0 C C R R 3 4 0 C R V o lcan iclastic se d im e n ts V o lcan iclastic co n glo m e rate Fe ld sp ar ph yric A n d e site (e levate d P) Fe ld sp ar ph yric an d esite A nd e site A lka n e d rillin g C o re ho le colla r, tra ce a n d ID R C co llar, trace an d ID (p re fixed R W ...) A C collar 02 5 0 m T O M I N G L E Y G O L D P R O J E C T R o s w e l l t o S a n A n t o n i o 4/16 Alkane Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Intercepts at TGP 29 March 2019 Tomingley Gold Project - Prospect Detail Alkane Resources Ltd 100% San Antonio Prospect High grade gold mineralisation has been intersected by reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling in the San Antonio prospect area that has only been previously tested by shallow and broadly spaced air core drilling. The drilling was conducted on nominal 80 metre spaced traverses with drill holes spaced 60 metres apart, comprising 26 drill holes for a total of 5,577 metres. The San Antonio prospect is located south of the Roswell prospect, separated by the Rosewood Fault. Mineralisation at San Antonio is presently defined with RC and diamond core drilling over a strike length of approximately 800 metres that is open along strike and down dip. The drilling has focussed on a north to north‐northeast striking, sub‐vertically dipping, deformed and attenuated andesitic volcanic stratigraphy of the Ordovician Mingelo Volcanic Belt. The belt is approximately 600 metres wide, and bound on both sides by Ordo‐Silurian siliciclastic metasediments of the Cotton Formation. San Antonio is located south of the northwest trending Rosewood Fault. This fault, originally identified in the magnetics, appears dextral and is of a similar orientation to the structure that dextrally displaces the Caloma deposits from the Wyoming deposits that is positioned in the centre of TGO. These important cross‐cutting structures can cause transpression usually after an intense period of compression in periods of orogeny, resulting in suitable volcanic host rocks to act as structural buttresses in which hydrothermal fluids pond and precipitate gold in. Lithogeochemistry has identified two phosphorous enriched lithological units within the volcanic stratigraphy. In particular, a phosphorous enriched andesite unit that appears to host the majority of mineralisation at San Antonio and Roswell prospects. This unit is approximately 60 metres thick, a similar thickness to the Wyoming One andesite that hosts the +300koz deposit (open cut now mined) and is mapped over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres. The andesites are important hosts to structural zones generated by a competency contrast between the 'brittle' volcanics and 'ductile' volcaniclastic meta‐sediments. High grade gold mineralisation was intersected at San Antonio prospect in ten of the eleven drilling traverses with a combined strike length of 800 metres, with substantial results of: RWRC030 8 metres grading 6.10g/t Au from 61 metres; incl 1 metre grading 32.90g/t Au from 64 metres; RWRC036 12 metres grading 4.01g/t Au from 126 metres; incl 3 metres grading 11.55g/t Au from 129 metres; RWRC038 24 metres grading 5.08g/t Au from 78 metres; incl 6 metres grading 13.83g/t Au from 78 metres; and 9 metres grading 1.08g/t Au from 132 metres; and 30 metres grading 1.30g/t Au from 156 metres; incl 3 metres grading 4.30g/t Au from 166 metres; RWRC044 51 metres grading 2.52g/t Au from 39 metres; incl 18 metres grading 5.34g/t Au from 57 metres; and 9 metres grading 1.69g/t Au from 96 metres; 5/16 Alkane Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Intercepts at TGP 29 March 2019 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 