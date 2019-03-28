Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alkane Resources Limited    ALK   AU000000ALK9

ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

(ALK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/28
0.245 AUD   -2.00%
08:36pALKANE RESOURCES : Significant Au Intercepts Confirm Potential Tomingley ext.
PU
2018EXU : Ninth Supplementary Target's Statement
PU
2018ALKANE RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding for CAI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkane Resources : Significant Au Intercepts Confirm Potential Tomingley ext.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

ASX and MEDIA RELEASE

29 March 2019

Significant Gold Intercepts Confirm Potential for Tomingley

Extension ‐ 50,000 metres of Drilling Initiated

Broad, shallow high grade gold intercepts 3 to 4 kilometres south of Tomingley Gold Operations demonstrate potential for material project life extension and flag potential return to open pit mining.

RC and diamond core drilling results received for the San Antonio prospect demonstrated significant high grade gold zones, with intercepts of:

RWRC038

24 metres grading 5.08g/t Au from 78 metres;

incl

6 metres grading 13.83g/t Au from 78 metres;

RWRC044

51 metres grading 2.52g/t Au from 39 metres;

incl

18 metres grading 5.34g/t Au from 57 metres;

RWRC045

33 metres grading 4.37g/t Au from 141 metres;

incl

9 metres grading 12.25g/t Au from 141 metres;

RWRC047

39 metres grading 6.09g/t Au from 153 metres to end of hole;

incl

9 metres grading 10.45g/t Au from 153 metres;

also

6 metres grading 15.41g/t Au from 180 metres.

Results compare favourably with those that became part of the Tomingley Gold Operations open pits.

RC drilling has confirmed significant gold mineralisation at San Antonio over a strike length of 800 metres and Roswell of 350 metres. The prospects are open along strike and down dip and an additional 3,000 metres of drilling is in progress to test the 300 metre untested strike between them.

Resource definition drilling at the San Antonio and Roswell prospects will commence as soon as practical and is expected to comprise of ~50,000 metres of predominantly RC drilling.

CONTACT

: NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS

:

NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556

MEDIA

:

HILL+KNOWLTON STRATEGIES: MARCHA VAN DEN HEUVEL, TEL +61 2 9286 1226 OR +61 468 960 457

Ground Floor, 89 Burswood Road, Burswood WA 6100, AUSTRALIA (PO Box 4384, Victoria Park WA 6979, AUSTRALIA)

Telephone: +61 8 9227 5677 Facsimile: +61 8 9227 8178 www.alkane.com.au mail@alkane.com.au

Tomingley Gold Project ‐ Summary

Alkane Resources Ltd 100%

The Tomingley Gold Project (TGP) covers an area of approximately 440km2 stretching 60km north‐south along the Newell Highway from Tomingley in the north, through Peak Hill and almost to Parkes in the south. The TGP contains Alkane's currently operating Tomingley Gold Operations (TGO), an open pit mine with a 1Mtpa processing facility that is transitioning to underground through 2019.

Over the last year Alkane has conducted an extensive regional exploration program with the objective of defining additional resources that have the potential to be mined either via open pit or underground operations and fed to TGO. The program has yielded broad, shallow high grade intercepts that demonstrate potential for material project life extension and show that a potential return to open pit mining and / or underground extension is possible with appropriate resource confirmation, landholder agreement and regulatory approvals.

This exploration drill program of 12,000 metres of predominantly reverse circulation (RC) drilling represents a follow up to the initial regional aircore drill program which commenced in late 2017, yielding encouraging results. This program, which tested the gold resource potential of the Roswell, San Antonio and El Paso prospects has now completed drilling.

As part of the recent program assay results were received from 25 RC drill holes and 1 diamond core drill hole completed at the San Antonio prospect, 4km south of TGO, for a total of 5,577 metres.

The drilling undertaken:

was completed along nominal 80 metre spaced traverses with nominal 60 metre drill hole spacing;

3 metre composite samples were assayed. Approximately one third of the 1 metre re‐splits have been received to date.

Re‐assaying of the remaining 1 metre re‐split samples is taking place.

Assays are pending for the El Paso prospect, with reporting expected in May.

The full program of RC drilling has confirmed significant gold mineralisation at San Antonio over a strike length of 800 metres and Roswell of 350 metres. The prospects are open along strike and down dip and an additional 3,000m of drilling is in progress to test the 300m untested strike between them. In addition, the extent of the mineralisation is such that a Resource definition drilling at the San Antonio and Roswell prospects will commence as soon as practical. This is expected to comprise of ~50,000m of predominantly RC drilling.

Managing Director, Nic Earner, said: "It is clear from the breadth and grade encountered in the latest drilling that these are the most significant exploration results in the Tomingley region since the initial discoveries by Alkane over 10 years ago. These results are reminiscent of the discovery holes of the deposits that then became our Tomingley Gold Operations. With our processing plant, which is currently treating stockpiles and is soon to be processing underground material, only 4kms away, we will be expediting the drilling and development of these ounces to capture value for shareholders as quickly as possible".

2/16

Alkane Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Intercepts at TGP 29 March 2019

3/16

Alkane Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Intercepts at TGP 29 March 2019

Regional Geology and Drill Hole Locations: Roswell - San Antonio

6 3 9 1 0 0 0 m N

6 1 3 5 0 0 m E

R o s e w o o d F a u l t

y w H

6 1 4 0 0 0 m E

0

7

0

P

C

M

1

0

0

1

3

D

0

2

0

W

4

0

0

C

0

C

R

0

R

0

7

R

0

C

8

C

R

0

R

9

0

0

C

0

0

6

R

C

0

R

C

0

R

0

C

R

0

1

2

3

1

1

1

0

0

1

0

C

C

0

C

R

R

C

R

R

4

5

7

8

1

6

1

0

1

1

0

C

1

0

0

C

R

0

C

C

R

C

R

R

R

9

0

1

2

1

0

0

C

C

2

R

R

0

C

R

2

3

4

2

2

2

0

0

0

C

C

C

R

R

R

K y a lite

R o a d

5

0

0

C

R

R o sw ell

6 3 9 0 5 0 0 m N

8

9

4

4

0

0

C

C

R

R

Sectio n 639 032 0m N

Sectio n 639 024 0m N

6 3 9 0 0 0 0 m N

6

7

4

4

0

0

C

C

R

R

4

5

4

0

4

C

0

R

C

R

7

8

2

2

0

0

C

C

R

R

6

2

0

5

C

R

2

0

C

R

R

W

D

0

9

0

2

2

0

C

0

R

3

1

0

C

3

2

R

0

C

3

3

R

0

C

3

R

0

C

R

S a n A n to n io

D o le rite d ykes (East ‐ W e st tre n din g) C o tto n Fo rm atio n siltsto n e

H o rnb le n d e + p lagio clase p h yric d io rite M o n zo d iorite sill

Sectio n 63 89 700 m N

l l e w e N

5

4

3

0

3

C

0

R

C

R

6

0

3

0

4

7

C

0

R

C

3

0

R

C

R

8

9

3

3

0

0

C

C

R

R

1

2

4

4

0

0

C

C

R

R

3

4

0

C

R

V o lcan iclastic se d im e n ts

V o lcan iclastic co n glo m e rate

Fe ld sp ar ph yric A n d e site (e levate d P) Fe ld sp ar ph yric an d esite

A nd e site

A lka n e d rillin g

C o re ho le colla r, tra ce a n d ID

R C co llar, trace an d ID (p re fixed R W ...) A C collar

02 5 0 m

T O M I N G L E Y G O L D P R O J E C T

R o s w e l l t o S a n A n t o n i o

4/16

Alkane Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Intercepts at TGP 29 March 2019

Tomingley Gold Project - Prospect Detail

Alkane Resources Ltd 100%

San Antonio Prospect

High grade gold mineralisation has been intersected by reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling in the San Antonio prospect area that has only been previously tested by shallow and broadly spaced air core drilling. The drilling was conducted on nominal 80 metre spaced traverses with drill holes spaced 60 metres apart, comprising 26 drill holes for a total of 5,577 metres.

The San Antonio prospect is located south of the Roswell prospect, separated by the Rosewood Fault. Mineralisation at San Antonio is presently defined with RC and diamond core drilling over a strike length of approximately 800 metres that is open along strike and down dip.

The drilling has focussed on a north to north‐northeast striking, sub‐vertically dipping, deformed and attenuated andesitic volcanic stratigraphy of the Ordovician Mingelo Volcanic Belt. The belt is approximately 600 metres wide, and bound on both sides by Ordo‐Silurian siliciclastic metasediments of the Cotton Formation. San Antonio is located south of the northwest trending Rosewood Fault. This fault, originally identified in the magnetics, appears dextral and is of a similar orientation to the structure that dextrally displaces the Caloma deposits from the Wyoming deposits that is positioned in the centre of TGO. These important cross‐cutting structures can cause transpression usually after an intense period of compression in periods of orogeny, resulting in suitable volcanic host rocks to act as structural buttresses in which hydrothermal fluids pond and precipitate gold in.

Lithogeochemistry has identified two phosphorous enriched lithological units within the volcanic stratigraphy. In particular, a phosphorous enriched andesite unit that appears to host the majority of mineralisation at San Antonio and Roswell prospects. This unit is approximately 60 metres thick, a similar thickness to the Wyoming One andesite that hosts the +300koz deposit (open cut now mined) and is mapped over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres. The andesites are important hosts to structural zones generated by a competency contrast between the 'brittle' volcanics and 'ductile' volcaniclastic meta‐sediments.

High grade gold mineralisation was intersected at San Antonio prospect in ten of the eleven drilling traverses with a combined strike length of 800 metres, with substantial results of:

RWRC030

8 metres grading 6.10g/t Au from 61 metres;

incl

1 metre grading 32.90g/t Au from 64 metres;

RWRC036

12 metres grading 4.01g/t Au from 126 metres;

incl

3 metres grading 11.55g/t Au from 129 metres;

RWRC038

24 metres grading 5.08g/t Au from 78 metres;

incl

6 metres grading 13.83g/t Au from 78 metres;

and

9 metres grading 1.08g/t Au from 132 metres;

and

30 metres grading 1.30g/t Au from 156 metres;

incl

3 metres grading 4.30g/t Au from 166 metres;

RWRC044

51 metres grading 2.52g/t Au from 39 metres;

incl

18 metres grading 5.34g/t Au from 57 metres;

and

9 metres grading 1.69g/t Au from 96 metres;

5/16

Alkane Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Intercepts at TGP 29 March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alkane Resources Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
08:36pALKANE RESOURCES : Significant Au Intercepts Confirm Potential Tomingley ext.
PU
03/08ALKANE RESOURCES : RCT to supply autonomous technology to Tomingley gold mine
AQ
02/20CALIDUS RESOURCES : Alkane maps its own path to world-class critical metals prod..
AQ
2018EXU : Ninth Supplementary Target's Statement
PU
2018Ramelius proceeds with Explaurum takeover as Alkane bows out
AQ
2018ALKANE RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding for CAI
PU
2018ALKANE RESOURCES : Termination of Explaurum Subscription Agreement
PU
2018EXU : Approve alkane investment reject ramelius offer
PU
2018ALKANE RESOURCES : Tomingley to receive upgrades to towns water treatment plan
AQ
2018ALKANE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 73,9 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 10,9 M
Finance 2019 66,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capitalization 127 M
Chart ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alkane Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Earner Managing Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Executive Chairman
James Carter Chief Financial Officer
David Ian Chalmers Executive Director & Technical Director
Tony Lethlean Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED28.21%90
BHP GROUP LTD10.72%129 673
BHP GROUP PLC8.73%129 673
RIO TINTO16.21%97 524
RIO TINTO LIMITED21.36%97 524
ANGLO AMERICAN13.41%36 729
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.