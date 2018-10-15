Log in
Alkane Resources : Trading Halt

10/15/2018 | 12:48am CEST

Market Announcement

15 October 2018

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Alkane Resources Limited ('ALK') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ALK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

15 October 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ALKAN E

RESOURCES LTD

ABN35000689216

15 October 2018

The Manager ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St George's Terrace PERTH WA 6000

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT - ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Alkane Resources Limited (Company) requests an immediate halt in the trading of its securities (Halt) pending the release of an announcement regarding a material equity investment in a listed mineral exploration company.

The Company requests that the Halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 October 2018, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the Halt should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the Halt.

Should you have any queries or require clarification please call me on 0417 945 049.

Yours faithfully

Dennis Wilkins Company Secretary

Ground Floor, 89 Burswood Road, Burswood WA 6100, AUSTRALIA (PO Box 4384, Victoria Park WA 6979, AUSTRALIA)

Telephone: +61 8 9227 5677 Facsimile: +61 8 9227 8178www.alkane.com.aumail@alkane.com.au

Alkane Resources Limited published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 22:47:00 UTC
