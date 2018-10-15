Alkane Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

15 October 2018

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK) - Trading Halt

The securities of Alkane Resources Limited ('ALK') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ALK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

15 October 2018

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT - ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Alkane Resources Limited (Company) requests an immediate halt in the trading of its securities (Halt) pending the release of an announcement regarding a material equity investment in a listed mineral exploration company.

The Company requests that the Halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 October 2018, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the Halt should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the Halt.

Dennis Wilkins Company Secretary

