Alkemy S.p.A.    ALK   IT0005314635

ALKEMY S.P.A.

(ALK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkemy S p A : 18.02.2020 – Alkemy Investor Day

02/17/2020 | 10:52pm EST

ENABLING EVOLUTION

Investor Day - 18.02.2020

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Alkemy S.p.A. (the "Company") for information purpose only, it contains only summary information and, therefore, it is preliminary in nature. Furthermore it has been drafted without claiming to be exhaustive.

This presentation ("Presentation") and the information set out herein ("Information") are strictly confidential and, as such, has not been prepared with a view to public disclosure and, except with the prior written consent of the Company, it cannot be used by the recipient for any purpose nor can it be disclosed, copied, recorded, transmitted, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose.

This Presentation may contain financial information and/or operating data and/or market information regarding business and assets of the Company and its subsidiaries. Certain financial information may not have been audited, reviewed or verified by any independent accounting firm.

Therefore, the recipient undertakes vis-à-vis the Company (i) to keep secret any information of whatever nature relating to the Company and its affiliates including, without limitation, the fact that the information has been provided, (ii) not to disclose any Information to anyone, (iii) not to make or allow any public announcements or communications concerning the Information and (iv) to use reasonable endeavours to ensure that Information are protected against unauthorized access.

THIS PRESENTATION AND ANY RELATED ORAL DISCUSSION DO NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO THE PUBLIC OR AN INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, PURCHASE OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY FINANCIAL PRODUCTS, AS DEFINED UNDER ARTICLE 1, PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER (T) OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998, AS AMENDED. Therefore, this document is not an advertisement and in no way constitutes a proposal to execute a contract, an offer or invitation to purchase, subscribe or sell for any securities and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever. The Company has not prepared and will not prepare any prospectus for the purpose of the initial public offering of securities. Any decision to purchase, subscribe or sell for securities will have to be made independently of this Presentation. Therefore, nothing in this Presentation shall create any binding obligation or liability on the Company and its affiliates and any of their advisors or representatives.

Likewise, this Presentation is not for distribution in, nor does it constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any jurisdiction where such distribution is unlawful, (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America, its territories or possessions, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, its territories or possessions or to any US person. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States securities laws.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given by the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of any Information provided and, so far as is permitted by law and except in the case of fraud by the party concerned, no responsibility or liability whatsoever is accepted for the accuracy or sufficiency thereof or for errors, omissions or misstatements, negligent or otherwise, relating thereto. In particular, but without limitation, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance may be placed for any purpose on the accuracy or completeness of, any estimates, targets, projections or forecasts and nothing in these materials should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The recipient will be solely responsible for conducting its own assessment of the information set out in the Presentation. Neither the Company and its affiliates, nor any of their advisors or representatives shall be obliged to furnish or to update any information or to notify or to correct any inaccuracies in any information. Neither the Company and its affiliates, nor any of their advisors or representatives shall have any liability to the recipient or to any of its representatives as a result of the use of or reliance upon the information contained in this document.

Certain Information may contain forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "potential", "expect", "intend", "predict", "project", "could", "should", "may", "will", "plan", "aim", "seek" and similar expressions. The forecasts and forward-looking statements included in this document are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant business, operational, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events, and depend on circumstances, that may or may not occur in the future. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement due to a number of significant risks and future events which are outside of the Company's control and cannot be estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved on the market. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation. The Company cautions you that forward looking-statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation. In addition, even if the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events,

conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

2

By receiving this Presentation, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the foregoing terms, conditions, limitations and restrictions.

WE DESIGN BUSINESS

EVOLUTION THROUGH DATA, TECHNOLOGY & CREATIVITY

3

Alkemy is an international public company listed on Borsa Italiana's MTA - STAR Segment since 17th December 2019, and previously on AIM Italia.

Alkemy works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium-sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behavior.

Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in all the areas of Strategy, Communication, Performance, Technology, Design and Data & Analytics, with an offering designed for the post-digital environment and covering the entire value chain from strategy to implementation.

Alkemy is identified by an industrial model of aggregation of excellences, that support the business organic growth thanks to the breadth and diversification of the offer.

We help companies to

evolve their business in the

post-digital scenario

4

ALKEMY GROWTH IS BASED ON A SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH ON CURRENT CUSTOMER BASE AND M&A ACTIVITY ON PORTFOLIO AND GEOGRAPHY EXPANSION

July 16 2019 - Initial 20% stake of the share capital of Design Group Italia (DGI), an internationally accredited innovation & design consultancy company(+31% will be acquired in 2021 and the remaining 49% will

Organic Growth

Leverage on loyal customer base to increase ARPC and share of wallet by pushing on integrated transformational projects

ü Leading innovation enabler

be acquired in 2023)

M&A

ü

Entrepreneurial

ü

Independent

Continue successful aggregation

track by focusing on new

competencies (that will emerge

as necessary to business

evolution such as IoT, AI, …) and

geographies (South Europe)

ü

Multinational

ü

Public

5

THE STORY OF OUR GROWTH: ALKEMY OVER THE YEARS

A STORY OF PEOPLE, ACQUISTIONS, GEOGRAPHY EXPANSION AND GROWING REVENUES

Internationalization

strategy

AIM

STAR

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Foundation

84(3)

CAGR 12-19

54.5%

71,6

650

516

42,9

26,3

32,5

10,1

14,8

208

252

4

160

Revenues(2)

92

€M

59

FTE (1)

32

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Industrialising our

Structure 650

  • 7 acquisitions completed since our foundation, aggregating new skills and capabilities
  • Over the course of just 7 years, we have reached the industrial scale to capture the opportunities of our evolving market
  • 2019 has been key to integrate our structure and expand our offering
  1. FTE as per July 2019

(2)Revenues 2012-13-14--15-16 are Management estimates and are not audited because of introduction of IFRS in 2017

(3) Revenues 2019 are Management best estimates for FY19 and are not audited. The Management gave a range for the FY19 topline between € 83 and 85 mln on December 18° 2019.

6

ALKEMY SKILLS AND PEOPLE

WE COMBINE A BROAD RANGE OF HIGH-END SKILLS SET WITHIN OUR COMPANY

STRATEGY

COMMUNICATION

PERFORMANCE

TECHNOLOGY

DESIGN & PRODUCTS

DATA & ANALYTICS

Creative Director

SEO Specialist

Project Manager

Experiencial

Data Manager

Senior Manager

Senior Consultant

Art Director

Paid Media

Frontend

Spaces Designer

Data Scientist

Analyst

Copywriter

Specialist

Developer

Product Designer

Data Engineer

Video Producer

Performance

Backend

Architectural

Business

Motion Designer

Specialist

Developer

Lighting Designer

Intelligence

Affiliation

Architect

Food Designer

Manager

Social Media

Manager

Infrastructure

Service Designer

CRM

Manager

Digital PR

CRO Specialist

Manager

Graphic Designer

Account

Link-builder

Application

Interaction

Manager

Content

Manager

Designer

Creative

Marketing

Tester

Engineering

Manager

Delivery Manager

Designer

Strategist

UX Designer

Visual Designer

Web Editor

~50

~150

~150

~120

~80

~100

employees

employees

employees

employees

employees

employees

7

* Management estimates January 2020

OUR OFFICES

Milan

Belgrade

Turin

Madrid

Rome

Mexico City

Cagliari

New York

Cosenza

8

A FLOURISHING MARKET

A HUGE MARKET WITH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH, AND WHERE ALKEMY IS OUTPERFORMING BY A FACTOR OF 2

Alkemy's growth is favoured by a local market expansion…

Italian market for Alkemy core offering, data in €B

ITALIAN MARKET

…as well as in the geographies where it operates

Digital market size for Alkemy target geographies, 2019F, data in €B

OTHER TARGET GEOGRAPHIES

ORGANIC REVENUES '14-'18

CAGR 33.5%

2x

MARKET '14-'18CAGR 15.9%

Key:

Alkemy revenues trendline

MARKET '20-'22FCAGR 7%

MARKET '17-'19FCAGR 10-15%

Market size trendline

5,6

4,5 4,9

3,7

3,1

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

7,0

7,5

6,6

6,1

2019 F

2020 F

2021 F

2022 F

5,3

1,9

6,1

Italy

Balkans and

Iberia

Greece*

10,8

24,5

LATAM** Target markets total

Notes: (*) Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia; (**) Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico

9

Sources: Alkemy analysis on European digital Agenda, Politecnico, Assointernet, Nielsen, FCP. PrimaComunicazione, Euromonitor, Netcomm, World Bank, IDC, Assoconsult, Accenture, Assinform

A UNIQUE POSITIONING IN A FRAGMENTED ARENA

Typical competitive context across

all South European countries

Key players in Italy by people size and offering

WPP

Dentsu

Accenture Interactive

Alkemy

Reply

Deloitte Digital

Size

BIP

Simple Agency

People

Razorfish

77Agency

H-Art

Doing

Ogilvy Interactive

TSW

WeAreSocial

Caffeina

Alkemy's positioning

  • The only independent company in the Italian market with a comprehensive portfolio offering
  • Best positioned to play an active role in the sector consolidation process

Similar players in mature markets

Player

Ownership

Turnover- M€

US

Accenture

~4.400

US

Deloitte

~2.100

UK

Publicis Groupe

~900

US

Publicis Groupe

~800

US

Interpublic Group

~350

of Companies

UK WPP

IndependentServices Offering

Part of international groups

US

Dentsu

Source: Alkemy analysis on official Annual Reports and press releases of the mentioned companies - 2017

~300

~200

10

A SUSTAINABLE EXPANSION STRATEGY OUTSIDE ITALY

Main goal:

  • ReplicateAlkemy successful story and reach a leadership positionas full digital service provider in selected geographies outside Italy

International operations:

  • Alkemy international development model is based on the partnership with managers and entrepreneurswith proven knowledge of local market (Int'l CEOs).
    They are strongly committedto the project as shareholdersof both Alkemy SpA and the local subsidiary under their responsibility

Local CEOs are centrally supported by the Int'l Business Development team to:

  • Develop Alkemy capabilities outside Italy
  • Sustain organic growth on local markets
  • Identifying M&A opportunities to accelerate international growth

11

OUR CURRENT INTERNATIONAL COVERAGE

AREA SEE

AREA IBERIA

AREA LATAM

Alkemy SEE

Kreativa New

Formula

Belgrade

Alkemy

Alkemy

Iberia

Madrid

Latam

Mexico City

Grupo

Grupo

Ontwice ES

Ontwice MX

(Gross) revenues (FY19): ~1M€(1)

(Gross) revenues (FY19): ~12M€ (1)

(Gross) revenues (FY19): ~15M€(1)

Locally covered capabilities:

Locally covered capabilities:

Locally covered capabilities:

  • Strategy
  • Communication
  • Performance
  • Analytics
  • Technology
  • Design

5

%

  • Strategy
  • Communication
  • Performance
  • Analytics
  • Technology
  • Design

5

%

5

%

  • Strategy
  • Communication
  • Performance
  • Analytics
  • Technology
  • Design

5

%

12

(1) Revenues 2019 are Management best estimates for FY19 and are not audited. The Management gave a range for the FY19 topline between € 83 and 85 mln on December 18° 2019.

WHERE DO WE COME FROM

S C D

P T

A

STRATEGY

COMMUNICATION

DESIGN

PERFORMANCETECH

ANALYTICS

Digital check-up

Digital_enabling strategy

Omnichannel strategy

eCommerce entry strategy & full potential

CRM Strategy

Advanced Business Analytics & Big data

Industry 4.0 diagnostic & accelerator

Industrial plan and Due Diligence in digital industry

Innovation Gateway

Digital Organization &

Governance

Brand strategy & Creativity

Brand planning Communication plans Off-online campaigns

Video Strategy and Production

Branded Magazines Native Advertising Corporate Content

Social Media

Social Media strategy

  • management Influencer marketing Digital Reputation strategy

User Experience (UX) & User Interface (UI)

Websites and Apps

Service innovation

Product

Experiential Spaces

Brand activations

Product engineering

Prototyping

Media Strategy & Planning

Integrated channel planning Digital Marketing Mix Media Strategy Optimization Programmatic Buying Media Buying across channel

Performance Marketing

SEO

Link Acquisition Paid Search Retargeting

Content Distribution & Optimization

Social Ads

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)

Omnichannel solutions

Internet of Things

CRMs

CMSs

Portals

eCommerce

Apps

AI

Advanced Analytics &

Predictive Modeling

Real-time next best action

Digital Customer Intelligence

Customer Experience optimization

Data Environment design & implementation

Integrated Customer Value

Management

Forecasting and

Survival Data Mining

13

OUR NEW OFFER

Business Acceleration (BA)

From Media Planning and Marketing Automation tools to CRM platforms and AI-drivensolutions, Alkemy leverages big data to boost business performance and discover new opportunities to increase upsell, reduce churn and automate processes by fully understanding different customer segments.

Business Model Transformation (BMT)

To increase our clients' business value and competitive advantage in a fast-changing world, Alkemy brings together the expertise of business consultants,

service design professionals, branding capabilities and product design and tech skills to provide innovative omnichannel solutions that work.

Brand Experience (BX)

From brand strategy and campaign design to brand behaviour monitoring and brand intelligence we partner with our client to build, evolve, track and maintain brand consistency along the customer journey and through different touchpoints, designing both the digital and physical expressions of the brand.

Enabling Evolution

Extended Customer Value

Management (eCVM)

We can rely on decades of experience and in-depth knowledge of where/which/how to extract useful and valuable information for business. Alkemy partners with clients to create real value from data.

From bespoke strategy design to campaign delivery, we manage prospects and leads in a single stream to design integrated Customer Experiences and maximize the customer lifecycle.

Transformation-as-a-service (XaaS)

Alkemy enables its clients

to experience the "latest and greatest" (digital) resources and skills,

from Research&Innovation to Data management and Service platform maintenance, with the aim of

providing

the

flexibility

to

select

solutions

and

additional

services that can be trialed and

piloted.14

TOP CLIENTS AND GROWING SHARE OF WALLET

  • Top 50 clients (tier 1 and tier 2) account for about 70% of estimated 2020 revenues budget
  • New operating structure set up to increase tier 1 and tier 2 "share of wallet"
  • Top clients are highly diversified in terms of sector exposure
  • Client backlog (40% of 2020 budget revenues) offers consistent visibility of future results

Italian group clients composition (share of revenues)

Group clients by cluster (2017-2019 BE)*

33%

32%

43%

Tier 1

19%

Tier 2

28%

27%

Other

48%

40%

30%

2017

2018

2019 BE

Italian Client Base by Sector (over revenues 2019 BE)

ARPC 2019 BE - Tier 1, Tier 2 and all Clients (€K)

Services

31%

1.885

Telco, Media & Tech

24%

Consumer Goods & Retail

17%

Financial Services

15%

Energy & Utilities

5%

592

Fashion & Luxury

3%

Industrial

1%

Nr Clients

Tier 1

Tier 2

Pharma

0%

13

26

2019 BE

Note: Tier 1 clients: digital transformational clients with a potential ARPC > €M2; Tier 2 clients: clients with a potential ARPC > €M 1.

Number of clients is made excluding revenues under €1k and minor customers from companies acquired in the last 3 years. (*) Average Revenues Per Client. Only Italian clients considered

284

All Clients

200

15

A GROWTH THAT IS BACKED BY A SUCCESSFUL M&A STRATEGY

COMBINING ORGANIC, ACQUIRED AND ORGANIC-ON-ACQUIRED GROWTH

ALKEMY REVENUES(€M) - IAS /IFRS(1)(2)

ORGANIC VS. ACQUISITIONS REVENUES (€M) - IAS /IFRS (1)(2)

(1)

84,0

CAGR 13-19(1)

71,6

Organic CAGR(1)

42%

33%

>50%(1)

42,7

45,6

26,3

32,5

29,7

16,5

19,7

10,1

14,8

26,0

12,6

7,9

9,8

12,7

12,7

2,2

2,2

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018 2019 BE

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018 2019 BE

ALKEMY INTERNATIONAL TURNOVER(%)

Revenues from acquisitions

Organic and organic-on-acquired revenues

FY2019(1) revenues are estimated to be in a range between

FY 2018

FY 2019(1)

€M83 and €M85, of which about 50% are estimated to be

18%

organic and organic on acquisitions

33%

Between 2013 and 2019, Alkemy grew with an average

annual rate of 42%; organic growth (pure organic and

67%

organic on acquired) was equal to 33% CAGR

82%

FY2019(1) revenues are estimated to be 33%

international

International

Italy

turnover, compared to 18% in 2018

16

(1) 2019 revenues are mananagement best estimates, given the range of €83-85 min, provided in the press realese of December 18° 2019 (2)Revenues 2013-14-15-16 are Management estimates and are not audited, following the introduciotn of IFRS in 2017

EBITDA EVOLUTION

ALKEMY ADJ. EBITDA(€M) - IAS/IFRS(2)

6,2

(1)

5,0

CAGR 14-19(1)

38%

3,9

3,5

2,8

1,0

-0,1

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 BE

EBITDA%

-

6,7%

10,7%

10,8%

9,2%

8,7%

6,0%

EBITDA%

-

-

-

-

-

9,7%

7,5%

Ex Media

ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN ex Media (Spain & Latam)(3)

9,7% (3)

8,7%

7,5% (3)

6,0% (1)

2018

2019 BE

  • FY2019 Adj. EBITDA(1) is estimated to be €M5
  • Since 2014 EBITDA has grown with an overall average annual rate of 38%
  • EBITDA margin has decreased from 10,8% in 2016 to 6% in FY2019(1)

(1)Adj. Ebitda 2019 is management best estimates, referring to the guidance released on Dec. 18° 2019

(2)Ebitda 2014-15-16 are Management estimates and are not audited because of introduction of 2017 IFRS. 2017 Ebitda is net of AIM listing costs

  • Part of revenues coming from the integration of Ontwice Group (Spanish and Mexican markets, consolidated since H2 2018) is related to Media (i.e. purchase and sale of Digital media spaces) which is structurally a pass through business
  • This effect had a negative impact on EBITDA margin of 1,5 pps. EBITDA margin ex Media is estimated to be 7,5%(3) in FY2019 compared to 9,7%(3) in FY2018

(3)Adj. Ebitda margin ex media is calculated relating adj ebitda to total revenues minus those related to media intermediation in Mexico and Spain.

EBITDA EVOLUTION DRIVEN BY ORGANIC AND M&A GROWTH

TARGET COMPANY

ACTIVITY

YEAR OF ACQUISITION

EBITDA AT

LAST REPORTED

MUTIPLE

ACQUISITION(€M)

EBITDA

Performance

2017 (3)

2013

0,22

0,97

4,4x

marketing

2017(3)

System

2015

1,42

2,13

1,5x

integration

Content

2019(2)

2016

0,63

1,47

2,3x(2)

marketing &

native adv

Data Analysis/

2019(2)

2018

1,08 PF(1)

1,88

1,7x(2)

Big data

  • Alkemy has a successful track record in integrating acquired companies thanks to revenues synergies
  • The growth of target companies' EBITDA is driven by deploying their excellent capabilities on Alkemy's clients

18

(1) PF = pro forma ebitda at 2018 (2)FY2019 are management best estimates and are not audited (3) Fully consolidated in 2018

REVENUES AND EBITDA EVOLUTION OVER 2019

  • FY revenues present slight quarterly seasonality as Q1 and Q3 are in general weaker in terms of contribution (due to normal contract phasing)
  • The impact of seasonality is amplified at EBITDA level as most costs are spread evenly across the year
  • In 2019(1) the impact of seasonality in Q3 EBITDA was stronger than usual, due to the reduction of 2 key contracts
  • On average, about 40% of sales is covered by a hard backlog (full visibility of revenues). About another 20% of sales is covered by a soft backlog (revenues can vary, depending on effective client consumption), while almost 40% of sales depends on new business

19

(1) 2019 revenues and adj. ebitda are mananagement best estimates and are not audited, given the range of €83-85 mln, provided in the press realese of Dec. 18° 2019.

A SOLID CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman

Alessandro Mattiacci

Chief Executive Officer

Duccio Vitali

Deputy Chairman

Vittorio Massone

Director

Riccardo Lorenzini

Director

Francesco Beraldi

Independent Director

Giorgia Albeltino

Independent Director

Giulia Bianchi Frangipane

Independent Director

Andrea Di Camillo

Independent Director

Serenella Sala

Independent Audit Firm: KPMG S.p.A.

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Chairman

Mauro Dario Bontempelli

Standing Auditor

Gabriele Gualeni

Standing Auditor

Daniela Bruno

Alternate Auditor

Marco Garrone

Alternate Auditor

Mara Sartori

The Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Audit Firm were appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on June 25, 2017.

20

Vittorio Massone was appointed on Feb 13 2020.

A PUBLIC COMPANY LISTED ON MTA - STAR SEGMENT

IPO date

Issuer & Tickers

Market

Specialist

Analyst Coverage

  • December 5th 2017
  • Alkemy S.p.A. (ALK) | ISIN: IT0005314635
  • REUTERS ALK.MI | BLOOMBERG ALK.IM
  • Borsa Italiana, MTA - STAR Segment
  • Intermonte
  • Intermonte

TP €10.30 | Outperform (Dec 2019)

  • Banca Imi

TP €12.30 | Buy (Dec 2019)

ALKEMY SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

As of July 24 2019

Kairos

CIP

Duccio Vitali

5,08%

4,85%

9,56%

Francesco Beraldi

O2E Srl (1)

5,63%%

Jakala Group SpA

7,87%

Market

StarTIP Srl

35,57%

(Tamburi)

7,58%

Riccardo Lorenzini

6,14%

Company -

Lappentrop Srl (2)

Other

3,68%

Treasury

Managers (3)

Shares(4)

11,23%

1,12%

Outstanding Shares

5.609.610

(1)

O2E Srl belongs to Francesco Beraldi

(2)

Lappentrop Srl belongs to Alessandro Mattiacci

21

(3)

Other Managers: Alkemy and founders of new acquired companies

  1. Buy Back plan was in place until December 2019

WHY INVEST IN ALKEMY

1 Growth is in our DNA

  1. We are in a growing market, where Alkemy is outperforming by a factor of 2
  2. We have a unique positioning in a fragmented arena We implement a clear and successful M&A strategy to
  3. support the Company's growth
  4. We rely on a high standing diversified team

Alkemy has already a relevant international presence,

6 where we have 1/3 of the team and leadership positions in all countries of presence

7 Alkemy growth will continue to be enabled by organic growth on current customer base and M&A activity on portfolio and geography expansion

Public Company listed on MTA Italia - STAR Segment, with

8 a Solid Corporate Governance

22

Alkemy enabling evolution

Via San Gregorio 34 20124 Milano, Italy Tel: +39 02 92894 1 - Fax: +39 02 92894 500 info@alkemy.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ir@alkemy.com

Disclaimer

Alkemy S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
