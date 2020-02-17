Alkemy S p A : 18.02.2020 – Alkemy Investor Day 0 02/17/2020 | 10:52pm EST Send by mail :

ENABLING EVOLUTION Investor Day - 18.02.2020 Disclaimer • This document has been prepared by Alkemy S.p.A. (the "Company") for information purpose only, it contains only summary information and, therefore, it is preliminary in nature. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 2 • By receiving this Presentation, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the foregoing terms, conditions, limitations and restrictions. WE DESIGN BUSINESS EVOLUTION THROUGH DATA, TECHNOLOGY & CREATIVITY 3 Alkemy is an international public company listed on Borsa Italiana's MTA - STAR Segment since 17th December 2019, and previously on AIM Italia. Alkemy works to improve the market positioning and competitiveness of large and medium-sized companies by stimulating the evolution of their business models in line with technological innovation and consumer behavior. Alkemy integrates skills and expertise in all the areas of Strategy, Communication, Performance, Technology, Design and Data & Analytics, with an offering designed for the post-digital environment and covering the entire value chain from strategy to implementation. Alkemy is identified by an industrial model of aggregation of excellences, that support the business organic growth thanks to the breadth and diversification of the offer. We help companies to evolve their business in the post-digital scenario 4 ALKEMY GROWTH IS BASED ON A SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH ON CURRENT CUSTOMER BASE AND M&A ACTIVITY ON PORTFOLIO AND GEOGRAPHY EXPANSION July 16 2019 - Initial 20% stake of the share capital of Design Group Italia (DGI), an internationally accredited innovation & design consultancy company(+31% will be acquired in 2021 and the remaining 49% will Organic Growth Leverage on loyal customer base to increase ARPC and share of wallet by pushing on integrated transformational projects ü Leading innovation enabler be acquired in 2023) M&A ü Entrepreneurial ü Independent Continue successful aggregation track by focusing on new competencies (that will emerge as necessary to business evolution such as IoT, AI, …) and geographies (South Europe) ü Multinational ü Public 5 THE STORY OF OUR GROWTH: ALKEMY OVER THE YEARS A STORY OF PEOPLE, ACQUISTIONS, GEOGRAPHY EXPANSION AND GROWING REVENUES Internationalization strategy AIM STAR 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Foundation 84(3) CAGR 12-19 54.5% 71,6 650 516 42,9 26,3 32,5 10,1 14,8 208 252 4 160 Revenues(2) 92 €M 59 FTE (1) 32 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Industrialising our Structure 650 7 acquisitions completed since our foundation, aggregating new skills and capabilities

Over the course of just 7 years, we have reached the industrial scale to capture the opportunities of our evolving market

to capture the opportunities of our evolving market 2019 has been key to integrate our structure and expand our offering FTE as per July 2019 (2)Revenues 2012-13-14--15-16 are Management estimates and are not audited because of introduction of IFRS in 2017 (3) Revenues 2019 are Management best estimates for FY19 and are not audited. The Management gave a range for the FY19 topline between € 83 and 85 mln on December 18° 2019. 6 ALKEMY SKILLS AND PEOPLE WE COMBINE A BROAD RANGE OF HIGH-END SKILLS SET WITHIN OUR COMPANY STRATEGY COMMUNICATION PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY DESIGN & PRODUCTS DATA & ANALYTICS › Creative Director › SEO Specialist › Project Manager › Experiencial › Data Manager › Senior Manager › Senior Consultant › Art Director › Paid Media › Frontend › Spaces Designer › Data Scientist › Analyst › Copywriter › Specialist › Developer Product Designer › Data Engineer › Video Producer Performance Backend › Architectural › Business › Motion Designer Specialist Developer Lighting Designer Intelligence › Affiliation › Architect › Food Designer Manager › Social Media › Manager › Infrastructure › Service Designer CRM › Manager › Digital PR CRO Specialist › Manager › Graphic Designer › Account › Link-builder Application › Interaction Manager › Content › Manager Designer › Creative Marketing Tester › Engineering Manager › Delivery Manager Designer › Strategist UX Designer › Visual Designer › Web Editor ~50 ~150 ~150 ~120 ~80 ~100 employees employees employees employees employees employees 7 * Management estimates January 2020 OUR OFFICES › Milan › Belgrade › Turin › Madrid › Rome › Mexico City › Cagliari › New York › Cosenza 8 A FLOURISHING MARKET A HUGE MARKET WITH DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH, AND WHERE ALKEMY IS OUTPERFORMING BY A FACTOR OF 2 Alkemy's growth is favoured by a local market expansion… Italian market for Alkemy core offering, data in €B ITALIAN MARKET …as well as in the geographies where it operates Digital market size for Alkemy target geographies, 2019F, data in €B OTHER TARGET GEOGRAPHIES ORGANIC REVENUES '14-'18 CAGR 33.5% 2x MARKET '14-'18CAGR 15.9% Key: Alkemy revenues trendline MARKET '20-'22FCAGR 7% MARKET '17-'19FCAGR 10-15% Market size trendline 5,6 4,5 4,9 3,7 3,1 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 7,0 7,5 6,6 6,1 2019 F 2020 F 2021 F 2022 F 5,3 1,9 6,1 Italy Balkans and Iberia Greece* 10,8 24,5 LATAM** Target markets total Notes: (*) Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia; (**) Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico 9 Sources: Alkemy analysis on European digital Agenda, Politecnico, Assointernet, Nielsen, FCP. PrimaComunicazione, Euromonitor, Netcomm, World Bank, IDC, Assoconsult, Accenture, Assinform A UNIQUE POSITIONING IN A FRAGMENTED ARENA Typical competitive context across all South European countries Key players in Italy by people size and offering WPP Dentsu Accenture Interactive Alkemy Reply Deloitte Digital Size BIP Simple Agency People Razorfish 77Agency H-Art Doing Ogilvy Interactive TSW WeAreSocial Caffeina Alkemy's positioning The only independent company in the Italian market with a comprehensive portfolio offering

Best positioned to play an active role in the sector consolidation process Similar players in mature markets Player Ownership Turnover- M€ US Accenture ~4.400 US Deloitte ~2.100 UK Publicis Groupe ~900 US Publicis Groupe ~800 US Interpublic Group ~350 of Companies UK WPP IndependentServices Offering Part of international groups US Dentsu Source: Alkemy analysis on official Annual Reports and press releases of the mentioned companies - 2017 ~300 ~200 10 A SUSTAINABLE EXPANSION STRATEGY OUTSIDE ITALY Main goal: Replicate Alkemy successful story and reach a leadership position as full digital service provider in selected geographies outside Italy International operations: Alkemy international development model is based on the partnership with managers and entrepreneurs with proven knowledge of local market ( Int'l CEOs ).

They are strongly committed to the project as shareholders of both Alkemy SpA and the local subsidiary under their responsibility Local CEOs are centrally supported by the Int'l Business Development team to: Develop Alkemy capabilities outside Italy

Sustain organic growth on local markets

Identifying M&A opportunities to accelerate international growth 11 OUR CURRENT INTERNATIONAL COVERAGE AREA SEE AREA IBERIA AREA LATAM Alkemy SEE Kreativa New Formula Belgrade Alkemy Alkemy Iberia Madrid Latam Mexico City Grupo Grupo Ontwice ES Ontwice MX • (Gross) revenues (FY19): ~1M€(1) • (Gross) revenues (FY19): ~12M€ (1) • (Gross) revenues (FY19): ~15M€(1) • Locally covered capabilities: • Locally covered capabilities: • Locally covered capabilities: Strategy

Communication

Performance

Analytics

Technology

Design 5 % Strategy

Communication

Performance

Analytics

Technology

Design 5 % 5 % Strategy

Communication

Performance

Analytics

Technology

Design 5 % 12 (1) Revenues 2019 are Management best estimates for FY19 and are not audited. The Management gave a range for the FY19 topline between € 83 and 85 mln on December 18° 2019. WHERE DO WE COME FROM S C D P T A STRATEGY COMMUNICATION DESIGN PERFORMANCETECH ANALYTICS Digital check-up Digital_enabling strategy Omnichannel strategy eCommerce entry strategy & full potential CRM Strategy Advanced Business Analytics & Big data Industry 4.0 diagnostic & accelerator Industrial plan and Due Diligence in digital industry Innovation Gateway Digital Organization & Governance Brand strategy & Creativity Brand planning Communication plans Off-online campaigns Video Strategy and Production Branded Magazines Native Advertising Corporate Content Social Media Social Media strategy management Influencer marketing Digital Reputation strategy User Experience (UX) & User Interface (UI) Websites and Apps Service innovation Product Experiential Spaces Brand activations Product engineering Prototyping Media Strategy & Planning Integrated channel planning Digital Marketing Mix Media Strategy Optimization Programmatic Buying Media Buying across channel Performance Marketing SEO Link Acquisition Paid Search Retargeting Content Distribution & Optimization Social Ads Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Omnichannel solutions Internet of Things CRMs CMSs Portals eCommerce Apps AI Advanced Analytics & Predictive Modeling Real-time next best action Digital Customer Intelligence Customer Experience optimization Data Environment design & implementation Integrated Customer Value Management Forecasting and Survival Data Mining 13 OUR NEW OFFER Business Acceleration (BA) From Media Planning and Marketing Automation tools to CRM platforms and AI-drivensolutions, Alkemy leverages big data to boost business performance and discover new opportunities to increase upsell, reduce churn and automate processes by fully understanding different customer segments. Business Model Transformation (BMT) To increase our clients' business value and competitive advantage in a fast-changing world, Alkemy brings together the expertise of business consultants, service design professionals, branding capabilities and product design and tech skills to provide innovative omnichannel solutions that work. Brand Experience (BX) From brand strategy and campaign design to brand behaviour monitoring and brand intelligence we partner with our client to build, evolve, track and maintain brand consistency along the customer journey and through different touchpoints, designing both the digital and physical expressions of the brand. Enabling Evolution Extended Customer Value Management (eCVM) We can rely on decades of experience and in-depth knowledge of where/which/how to extract useful and valuable information for business. Alkemy partners with clients to create real value from data. From bespoke strategy design to campaign delivery, we manage prospects and leads in a single stream to design integrated Customer Experiences and maximize the customer lifecycle. Transformation-as-a-service (XaaS) Alkemy enables its clients to experience the "latest and greatest" (digital) resources and skills, from Research&Innovation to Data management and Service platform maintenance, with the aim of providing the flexibility to select solutions and additional services that can be trialed and piloted.14 TOP CLIENTS AND GROWING SHARE OF WALLET Top 50 clients (tier 1 and tier 2) account for about 70% of estimated 2020 revenues budget

New operating structure set up to increase tier 1 and tier 2 "share of wallet"

Top clients are highly diversified in terms of sector exposure

Client backlog (40% of 2020 budget revenues) offers consistent visibility of future results Italian group clients composition (share of revenues) Group clients by cluster (2017-2019 BE)* 33% 32% 43% Tier 1 19% Tier 2 28% 27% Other 48% 40% 30% 2017 2018 2019 BE Italian Client Base by Sector (over revenues 2019 BE) ARPC 2019 BE - Tier 1, Tier 2 and all Clients (€K) Services 31% 1.885 Telco, Media & Tech 24% Consumer Goods & Retail 17% Financial Services 15% Energy & Utilities 5% 592 Fashion & Luxury 3% Industrial 1% Nr Clients Tier 1 Tier 2 Pharma 0% 13 26 2019 BE Note: Tier 1 clients: digital transformational clients with a potential ARPC > €M2; Tier 2 clients: clients with a potential ARPC > €M 1. Number of clients is made excluding revenues under €1k and minor customers from companies acquired in the last 3 years. (*) Average Revenues Per Client. Only Italian clients considered 284 All Clients 200 15 A GROWTH THAT IS BACKED BY A SUCCESSFUL M&A STRATEGY COMBINING ORGANIC, ACQUIRED AND ORGANIC-ON-ACQUIRED GROWTH ALKEMY REVENUES(€M) - IAS /IFRS(1)(2) ORGANIC VS. ACQUISITIONS REVENUES (€M) - IAS /IFRS (1)(2) (1) 84,0 CAGR 13-19(1) 71,6 Organic CAGR(1) 42% 33% >50%(1) 42,7 45,6 26,3 32,5 29,7 16,5 19,7 10,1 14,8 26,0 12,6 7,9 9,8 12,7 12,7 2,2 2,2 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 BE 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 BE ALKEMY INTERNATIONAL TURNOVER(%) Revenues from acquisitions Organic and organic-on-acquired revenues › FY2019(1) revenues are estimated to be in a range between FY 2018 FY 2019(1) €M83 and €M85, of which about 50% are estimated to be 18% organic and organic on acquisitions 33% › Between 2013 and 2019, Alkemy grew with an average annual rate of 42%; organic growth (pure organic and 67% organic on acquired) was equal to 33% CAGR 82% › FY2019(1) revenues are estimated to be 33% international International Italy turnover, compared to 18% in 2018 16 (1) 2019 revenues are mananagement best estimates, given the range of €83-85 min, provided in the press realese of December 18° 2019 (2)Revenues 2013-14-15-16 are Management estimates and are not audited, following the introduciotn of IFRS in 2017 EBITDA EVOLUTION ALKEMY ADJ. EBITDA(€M) - IAS/IFRS(2) 6,2 (1) 5,0 CAGR 14-19(1) 38% 3,9 3,5 2,8 1,0 -0,1 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 BE EBITDA% - 6,7% 10,7% 10,8% 9,2% 8,7% 6,0% EBITDA% - - - - - 9,7% 7,5% Ex Media ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN ex Media (Spain & Latam)(3) 9,7% (3) 8,7% 7,5% (3) 6,0% (1) 2018 2019 BE FY2019 Adj. EBITDA (1) is estimated to be €M5

is estimated to be €M5 Since 2014 EBITDA has grown with an overall average annual rate of 38%

EBITDA margin has decreased from 10,8% in 2016 to 6% in FY2019 (1) (1)Adj. Ebitda 2019 is management best estimates, referring to the guidance released on Dec. 18° 2019 (2)Ebitda 2014-15-16 are Management estimates and are not audited because of introduction of 2017 IFRS. 2017 Ebitda is net of AIM listing costs Part of revenues coming from the integration of Ontwice Group (Spanish and Mexican markets, consolidated since H2 2018) is related to Media (i.e. purchase and sale of Digital media spaces) which is structurally a pass through business

This effect had a negative impact on EBITDA margin of 1,5 pps. EBITDA margin ex Media is estimated to be 7,5% (3) in FY2019 compared to 9,7% (3) in FY2018 (3)Adj. Ebitda margin ex media is calculated relating adj ebitda to total revenues minus those related to media intermediation in Mexico and Spain. EBITDA EVOLUTION DRIVEN BY ORGANIC AND M&A GROWTH TARGET COMPANY ACTIVITY YEAR OF ACQUISITION EBITDA AT LAST REPORTED MUTIPLE ACQUISITION(€M) EBITDA Performance 2017 (3) 2013 0,22 0,97 4,4x marketing 2017(3) System 2015 1,42 2,13 1,5x integration Content 2019(2) 2016 0,63 1,47 2,3x(2) marketing & native adv Data Analysis/ 2019(2) 2018 1,08 PF(1) 1,88 1,7x(2) Big data Alkemy has a successful track record in integrating acquired companies thanks to revenues synergies

The growth of target companies' EBITDA is driven by deploying their excellent capabilities on Alkemy's clients 18 (1) PF = pro forma ebitda at 2018 (2)FY2019 are management best estimates and are not audited (3) Fully consolidated in 2018 REVENUES AND EBITDA EVOLUTION OVER 2019 FY revenues present slight quarterly seasonality as Q1 and Q3 are in general weaker in terms of contribution (due to normal contract phasing)

The impact of seasonality is amplified at EBITDA level as most costs are spread evenly across the year

In 2019 (1) the impact of seasonality in Q3 EBITDA was stronger than usual, due to the reduction of 2 key contracts

the impact of seasonality in Q3 EBITDA was stronger than usual, due to the reduction of 2 key contracts On average, about 40% of sales is covered by a hard backlog (full visibility of revenues). About another 20% of sales is covered by a soft backlog (revenues can vary, depending on effective client consumption), while almost 40% of sales depends on new business 19 (1) 2019 revenues and adj. ebitda are mananagement best estimates and are not audited, given the range of €83-85 mln, provided in the press realese of Dec. 18° 2019. A SOLID CORPORATE GOVERNANCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Chairman Alessandro Mattiacci Chief Executive Officer Duccio Vitali Deputy Chairman Vittorio Massone Director Riccardo Lorenzini Director Francesco Beraldi Independent Director Giorgia Albeltino Independent Director Giulia Bianchi Frangipane Independent Director Andrea Di Camillo Independent Director Serenella Sala Independent Audit Firm: KPMG S.p.A. BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS Chairman Mauro Dario Bontempelli Standing Auditor Gabriele Gualeni Standing Auditor Daniela Bruno Alternate Auditor Marco Garrone Alternate Auditor Mara Sartori • The Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Audit Firm were appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on June 25, 2017. 20 • Vittorio Massone was appointed on Feb 13 2020. A PUBLIC COMPANY LISTED ON MTA - STAR SEGMENT IPO date Issuer & Tickers Market Specialist Analyst Coverage December 5 th 2017

2017 Alkemy S.p.A. (ALK) | ISIN: IT0005314635

REUTERS ALK.MI | BLOOMBERG ALK.IM

Borsa Italiana, MTA - STAR Segment

Intermonte

Alkemy enabling evolution Via San Gregorio 34 20124 Milano, Italy Tel: +39 02 92894 1 - Fax: +39 02 92894 500 info@alkemy.com INVESTOR RELATIONS ir@alkemy.com

