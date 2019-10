Alkemy S p A : 2019.10.18_Report on the purchase of treasury shares

Alkemy S.p.A.

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Milan, October 18th 2019 - During the period from October 13th to October 18th 2019, Alkemy S.p.A. - leading company in the innovation of the business model of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana from December 5th 2017 (ticker: ALK) - acquired no 2.000 treasury shares for a total consideration of 21.702,51 Euros, as authorized by the Board of Directors meeting on 30 May 2018, and then disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions are as follows:

Date Number of ordinary Average price Consideration shares purchased (Euros) (Euros) 14/10/2019 400 10,8750 4.350,00 15/10/2019 600 10,8500 6.510,00 16/10/2019 300 10,8417 3.252,51 17/10/2019 500 10,8400 5.420,00 18/10/2019 200 10,8500 2.170,00 Totale 2.000 10,8513 21.702,51

Following the above purchases, considering also the treasury stocks already in portfolio (relating to purchases of the first Buyback Program) after using n. 57.062 treasury shares as part of the price for the purchase of 51% of the share capital of Ontwice Interactive Service S.l., Alkemy S.p.A. holds no. 74.700 treasury shares as of October 18th 2019, equal to 1.332% of the issued share capital.

Related press releases: May 30th 2018.

* * *

Born in 2012 thanks to a group of entrepreneurs that had gained significant experience at leading international companies in the world of business consultancy and technological innovation, Alkemy S.p.A. works to improve the market position and competitiveness of large and medium-sized companies - innovating and transforming their business model according to the evolution of technology and consumer behaviour. The Company integrates skills and expertise in the areas of strategy, e-commerce, communication, performance and technology into its offer, and manages wide-ranging digital transformation projects that cover the entire value chain, from strategy to implementation.