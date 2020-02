Alkemy S p A : 2020.02.13_The Board of Directors of Alkemy S.p.A. co-opts Vittorio Massone as director to replace the resigned Matteo de Brabant and appoints him Deputy Chairman of the Company

The Board of Directors of Alkemy S.p.A. co-opts Vittorio Massone

as director to replace the resigned Matteo de Brabant and appoints him

Deputy Chairman of the Company

Milan, February 13, 2020, Alkemy S.p.A., a leading company in the business model evolution of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) - STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana from December 17th 2019, and previously on the AIM Italia (ticker: ALK), announces that, today, Matteo de Brabant has resigned from the office of non-executive director of the Company as well as member of the Remuneration Committee, due to further professional commitments.

In consideration of the new challenges related to the growth and industrialization of the business model, the Board of Directors, with the favorable opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, co-opted Vittorio Massone, manager with extensive experience in transforming business models of some of the most important companies at domestic and international level, as new executive director of Alkemy, appointing him Vice President and giving him specific powers for Business and Corporate Development.

***

Graduated in Economics from La Sapienza in Rome and earned an MBA from Bocconi in Milan, V. Massone has over 25 years of experience in strategic consultancy.

In 1994 V. Massone joined Bain & Company, a company he was a partner in since 1999 and Director since 2004, becaming a reference figure in the telecommunications, media / entertainment, digital, industrial services, government and automotive, working with high profile clients.

In 2010, V. Massone moved to Johannesburg with the position of Managing Partner of Bain

Company Africa until 2018, where he relaunched the company's operations in the region, bringing the team up to 200 members and opening a new office in Nigeria.

"On behalf of all the members of the Alkemy Board of Directors, I thank Matteo de Brabant for the contribution received in these years of joint progress and I welcome Vittorio Massone" - said Alessandro Mattiacci, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

The curriculum vitae of Vittorio Massone who accepted the appointment and will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting, can be consulted on the website www.alkemy.com.

"Vittorio Massone's appointment into the Board of Directors is part of the new industrialization phase of Alkemy's business model, "adds Duccio Vitali, CEO of Alkemy. "With