Alkermes Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alkermes plc - ALKS

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Alkermes plc ("Alkermes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALKS) between February 17, 2017 and November 1, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover Alkermes shareholders' investment losses.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On October 30, 2018, the FDA released a briefing document on Alkermes' New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 ahead of a scheduled FDA advisory committee meeting for the drug. The FDA briefing document revealed that Alkermes "used an abridged 6-item version of the MADRS-10 for the primary endpoint of one of the principal studies (Study 207)" rather than the "10-item diagnostic questionnaire (MADRS-10) used to measure the severity of depressive episodes in patients with mood disorders," despite the FDA's "advice explicitly against this plan." Moreover, the FDA briefing document revealed that the FDA "disagreed with [Alkermes'] planned strategy to average the MADRS results over several weeks, and recommended use of the MADRS-10EOT, as used in other antidepressant studies and as previously agreed."

On this news, Alkermes stock fell $0.57 per share, or over 1.4%, from its previous closing price to close at $39.80 per share on October 30, 2018, damaging investors.

Then, on November 1, 2018, the FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against approval of ALKS 5461, and at the hearing, FDA representatives stated that the agency specifically told Alkermes not to analyze its data through an average, which it did anyways.

On this news, Alkermes stock fell $3.09 per share, or over 7.5%, from its previous closing price to close at $37.74 per share on November 2, 2018, damaging investors.

