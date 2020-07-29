Log in
07/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT
Alkermes Releases Third Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today released its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the company's corporate and social responsibility and environmental sustainability efforts, including recognition of the importance of continuing to increase the sophistication of monitoring and reporting on such efforts in the future. An essential component to Alkermes' long-standing commitment to responsibility is its dedication to contributing to a healthcare system in which cutting-edge science, innovative medical practice, and patient-focused advocacy come together to help address some of society's most important public health challenges and, in turn, help build stronger communities.

'The idea that a corporation can play a profoundly positive role in society is central to our vision,' said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer at Alkermes. 'Corporate social responsibility is intrinsic to our work and our focus on some of the most vexing and pressing public health issues of our time. Our work not only impacts the patients receiving our medicines, but also their families, their friends, and their communities.'

The report reflects Alkermes' efforts to operate strategically, sustainably, and responsibly, and includes details on the company's COVID-19 pandemic response, including actions taken to protect the health and wellness of its workforce, while working to help assure that patients have uninterrupted access to its medicines.

Other reported highlights of Alkermes' environmental, social and governance activities include:

  • Combined energy use per employee decreased 7% in 2019, representing a total decrease of 42% since baseline measurement in 2015.
  • Combined greenhouse gas emissions per employee decreased nearly 4% in 2019, representing a total decrease of 39% since baseline measurement in 2015.
  • Establishment in 2019 of a cross-functional Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Steering Committee to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the diversity of the company's employees and to support and strengthen an environment of inclusion and belonging in the workplace.
  • Approximately $1.4 million awarded in grants and charitable donations to non-profit organizations in 2019, including approximately $800,000 provided through the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program to promising junior investigators in 2019.
  • More than 450 Massachusetts-based employees volunteered during the 2019 Alkermes in Action day of service.

To learn more about Alkermes' commitment to corporate responsibility, please see the Corporate Responsibility page of the Responsibility section on www.alkermes.com.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

ALKERMES PATHWAYS RESEARCH AWARDS® is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Katie Joyce, +1 781 609 6806

Disclaimer

Alkermes plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:30:06 UTC
