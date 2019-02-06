Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Alkermes plc, Inc. Investors (ALKS)

Glancy
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Alkermes plc, Inc. (“Alkermes” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: ALKS)
securities between February 17, 2017 and November 1, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Alkermes investors have until February
25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration ("FDA") had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol
in connection with its New Drug Application submission for ALKS 5461;
(2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an
FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461;
and (4) as a result, Alkermes' public statements were materially false
and/or misleading at all relevant times.
