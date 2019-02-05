Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Alkermes plc, Inc. Investors (ALKS)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Alkermes plc, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKS) (“Alkermes” or the “Company”) securities between February 17, 2017 and November 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Alkermes investors have until February 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

