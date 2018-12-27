Log in
Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes Public Limited Company – ALKS

12/27/2018 | 09:08pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Alkermes Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ALKS) from February 17, 2017 through November 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Alkermes investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Alkermes class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1452.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1452.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 036 M
EBIT 2018 62,2 M
Net income 2018 -199 M
Finance 2018 171 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,26x
EV / Sales 2019 3,99x
Capitalization 4 584 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,1 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Pops Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Robinson President & Chief Operating Officer
James M. Frates Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Craig C. Hopkinson Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Medicine Development
Thomas Harvey Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALKERMES PLC-47.16%4 584
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 543
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC13.58%22 243
LONZA GROUP-2.62%19 241
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.52%13 198
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.6.17%9 166
