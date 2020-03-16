DGAP-News: All for One Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

All for One Group AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Conversion to All for One Group SE



16.03.2020 / 08:47

All for One Group AG - Annual General Meeting Approves Conversion to All for One Group SE

Overwhelming majority approves the agenda / Dividend payment of EUR 1.20 / Conversion to European stock corporation emphasises the increasingly international nature of the business / Good employer attractiveness score - Ranked second among the »Top Employers 2020« / Excellent service provision - Ranked top of »Best IT Service Providers« / In-house conversion to SAP S/4HANA successfully completed / Recurring cloud and software support revenues reach a record high, stabilising business / Guidance for 2019/20 confirmed

Filderstadt, 16 March 2020 - The annual general meeting of All for One Group AG, leading consulting and IT Group, has adopted all the proposals submitted by management. Some 72% (72.07%) of the company's share capital was represented at the shareholders' meeting on 12 March 2020.

The resolution to convert the company from All for One Group AG to All for One Group SE was adopted by a particularly large majority. Some 100% (99.96%) voted in favour of the conversion to a Societas Europaea. »We are increasingly doing business successfully with global upper midmarket customers. As a result, we are becoming more internationally. As a European stock corporation, we want to support this trend and also aim to become more attractive for internationally oriented professionals«, explains All for One Group CEO Lars Landwehrkamp.

Recruiting and developing qualified professionals continues to pose the greatest challenges, despite targeted campaigns and good employer attractiveness. Recently, All for One Group was ranked second among the »Top Employers 2020 in Germany« (EDP and IT sector) and 32nd among the total of 1,000 best qualified companies from all walks of industry. In this survey - possibly the largest focusing on employee satisfaction - Focus Business analysed 900,000 companies and 4 million assessments on the Kununu platform.

In addition, All for One Group has recently made its mark in terms of service excellence. After interviewing 5,000 IT decision makers, business journal brandeins ranked All for One Group as one of the best IT service providers in 2020. The portfolio of products and services was deemed very comprehensive and achieved the highest possible overall score.

An equally large majority of around 100% (99.95%) approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.20. Accordingly, the volume to be distributed among the 4,982,000 eligible shares totals around EUR 6.0 million, as was also the case last year. The distribution quota relative to Group earnings after tax of EUR 10.2 million in financial year 2018/19 (2017/18: EUR 13.7 million) increased to 58% (2017/18: 44%). Despite extraordinary effects of EUR 7.2 million that were incurred primarily in connection with the launch of the strategy offensive 2022 in financial year 2018/19, management had proposed payment of an unchanged dividend to the annual general meeting.

»Our broad portfolio enables us to comprehensively transform our customers, for example by creating consistent customer experiences or ensuring collaboration and agile working worlds. Customers are showing more interest than ever before. Our cloud and software support sales topped new record levels, generating high recurring revenue and cash flows, which stabilise our business even in temporarily difficult conditions, such as the added burden on our customers from the coronavirus. Our own migration from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA - which we recently completed successfully - also serves as the base for increasing the scalability of our business model, as well as for further developing our in-house processes«, emphasises All for One Group CFO Stefan Land.

The company remains committed to its guidance for the full financial year 2019/20, with its sales forecast unchanged at between EUR 375 million and 385 million and its EBIT forecast unchanged at between EUR 20 million and 22 million. The difficult economic conditions continue to pose the biggest risk and, looking ahead, could be adversely affected by the current global spreading of the coronavirus to an even greater extent than assumed so far.

About All for One Group AG

All for One Group AG (ISIN DE0005110001) enhances the competitive ability of its customers in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise, IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 1,850 experts, All for One Group AG orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: intelligent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as the digital core of any future-proof corporate IT, strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance. All for One Group AG is assisting more than 2,500 clients with their transformation and the expansion of their ability to compete. Market observers rank the leading consulting and IT group as the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market. As a founding member of United VARs - the most powerful global alliance of SAP Partners - All for One Group AG also provides a comprehensive portfolio of consulting and other services, together with best-in-class local support in more than 100 countries. All for One Group AG is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and achieved sales of approx. EUR 360 million in the financial year 2018/19.

