All for One Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
11/28/2019 | 06:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
28.11.2019 / 12:01
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: December 16, 2019 German: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: December 16, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 16, 2019 German: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download English: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english


28.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group AG
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

923797  28.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=923797&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
