ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG

(A1OS)
All for One Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07/15/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.07.2019 / 18:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download English: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english


15.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group AG
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841595  15.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
