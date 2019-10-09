Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  All for One Group AG    A1OS   DE0005110001

ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG

(A1OS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

All for One Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: All for One Group AG
All for One Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.10.2019 / 07:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: All for One Group AG
Street: Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
Postal code: 70794
City: Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voting agreement (acting in concert)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Bernd Neumann
Date of birth: 05 March 1982

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Unternehmens Invest AG, UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Oct 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 50.14 % 0 % 50.14 % 4982000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005110001 0 2497746 0 % 50.14 %
Total 2497746 50.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Voting agreement (acting in concert) exists between UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, Unternehmens Invest AG, Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Dr. Rudolf Knünz, Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH, Paul Neumann and Bernd Neumann. 

Date
07 Oct 2019


09.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group AG
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

886701  09.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=886701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG
02:05aALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
08/08FIGURES FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS : Strong Cloud Performance / Economic Slowdown
PU
08/08ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Figures for First 9 Months Underline Strong Cloud Perform..
EQ
08/089 MONTHS FIGURES : Strong Cloud Performance / EBIT Guidance 2018/19 Adjusted / S..
PU
08/08ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Figures for First 9 Months Underline Strong Cloud Perform..
EQ
07/15ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
EQ
07/04ALL FOR ONE : Strengthens its Industrial IoT Expertise and Acquired Sensor-to-Cl..
EQ
05/16ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
05/16ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
05/11NASS : Group backs Wase for deputy speakership
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 354 M
EBIT 2019 19,4 M
Net income 2019 12,3 M
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 220 M
Chart ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
All for One Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 71,60  €
Last Close Price 43,20  €
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Landwehrkamp Chief Executive Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Land Chief Financial Officer
Peter Brogle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Fritsch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG-8.51%241
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.29%125 156
ACCENTURE32.48%119 024
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%108 250
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.18%68 910
VMWARE, INC.11.30%62 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group