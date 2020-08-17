|
All for One Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/17/2020 | 09:30am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.08.2020 / 15:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Qino Pipe One Ltd.
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Josef
|Last name(s):
|Blazicek
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|48.9582 EUR
|48958.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|48.9582 EUR
|48958.20 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
355 M
420 M
420 M
|Net income 2020
|
10,7 M
12,7 M
12,7 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
22,0 M
26,1 M
26,1 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|22,9x
|Yield 2020
|2,43%
|
|Capitalization
|
246 M
291 M
292 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,76x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,67x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 816
|Free-Float
|43,0%
|
