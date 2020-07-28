Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  All for One Group SE    A1OS   DE0005110001

ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE

(A1OS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All for One : New members of the Management Board at avantum consult

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT

The two board members Martin Blaschek and Dirk Böckmann have reorganised the management of avantum consult AG as of 1 July 2020 in order to ideally support the strategy offensive of the All for One Group.

In Martin Blaschek's area of responsibility, Torben Hügens will implement the growth strategy for the analytics division SAP as a new member of the management board. In Dirk Böckmann's Executive Board department, Mathias Bednarz and Sebastian Klein will succeed the outgoing members of the Management Board Marco Becker and Robert Hartl.

The Executive Board would like to thank the two outgoing members of the Management Board for several years of highly committed and above-average success in expanding the Analytics division around IBM technology. The Executive Board wishes both successors equally much success in fulfilling their new tasks, which essentially consist of further expanding specialized consulting services and the partner network in the IBM technology area. They will continue to be supported in this task by Stefanie Böckmann, who will manage the Sales, Human Resources and Internal Services departments, thus supporting a coordinated transition of the areas of responsibility.

'With this reorganization, we have created the optimal basis for accelerated continuation of the growth strategy for the Analytics divisions IBM and SAP,' emphasize the two members of the Executive Board.

Disclaimer

All for One Steeb AG published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
03:31aALL FOR ONE : New members of the Management Board at avantum consult
PU
07/20ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
EQ
06/25ALL FOR ONE : Subscription for SAP S/4HANA Conversion including SAP services and..
PU
06/25ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : ubscription for SAP S/4HANA Conversion including SAP serv..
EQ
06/19ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
06/03ALL FOR ONE : Figures for First Half of Financial Year 2019/20 // Growth Plans T..
PU
05/14ALL FOR ONE : United VARs Alliance - Even International SAP Projects Are Increas..
EQ
05/06ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Figures for First Half of Financial Year 2019/20 / Growth..
EQ
05/06ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Figures for First Half of Financial Year 2019/20 / Growth..
EQ
04/20ALL FOR ONE GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 357 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2020 10,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2020 31,0 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 227 M 267 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
All for One Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 63,15 €
Last Close Price 45,50 €
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Landwehrkamp Chief Executive Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Land Chief Financial Officer
Peter Fritsch Member-Supervisory Board
Jörgen Dalhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALL FOR ONE GROUP SE-12.50%267
ACCENTURE6.06%140 879
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.15%111 688
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.09%108 307
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.53%62 502
VMWARE, INC.-7.23%59 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group