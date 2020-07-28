All for One : New members of the Management Board at avantum consult

The two board members Martin Blaschek and Dirk Böckmann have reorganised the management of avantum consult AG as of 1 July 2020 in order to ideally support the strategy offensive of the All for One Group.

In Martin Blaschek's area of responsibility, Torben Hügens will implement the growth strategy for the analytics division SAP as a new member of the management board. In Dirk Böckmann's Executive Board department, Mathias Bednarz and Sebastian Klein will succeed the outgoing members of the Management Board Marco Becker and Robert Hartl.

The Executive Board would like to thank the two outgoing members of the Management Board for several years of highly committed and above-average success in expanding the Analytics division around IBM technology. The Executive Board wishes both successors equally much success in fulfilling their new tasks, which essentially consist of further expanding specialized consulting services and the partner network in the IBM technology area. They will continue to be supported in this task by Stefanie Böckmann, who will manage the Sales, Human Resources and Internal Services departments, thus supporting a coordinated transition of the areas of responsibility.

'With this reorganization, we have created the optimal basis for accelerated continuation of the growth strategy for the Analytics divisions IBM and SAP,' emphasize the two members of the Executive Board.