All for One Steeb AG: Annual General Meeting Adopts Resolution to Change the Name of the Company to All for One Group AG. Strategy Offensive 2022 is Making Good Progress

Adoption of the agenda approved by a large majority / Dividend of EUR 1.20 / Strategy offensive 2022 making good progress / Financial year 2018/19 will be a year of transition / New headquarter in Filderstadt / Guidance confirmed

Filderstadt, 14 March 2019 - The annual general meeting of All for One Steeb AG, leading IT and consulting company and sought-after digitalisation partner in the midmarket, has adopted by a large majority all the proposals submitted by management. Some 81% (81.46%) of the company's share capital was represented at the shareholders' meeting on 13 March 2019.

The strategic direction of the company garnered a lot of praise. »Our strategy offensive 2022 has been launched as planned and is making good progress. The decisive course will be set during the course of the financial year 2018/19, with our focus firmly on our mid-term goals. We expect sales to be in the region of EUR 550 million to 600 million by 2022/23 already, together with an EBIT margin in excess of 7%«, emphasised All for One Steeb CEO and management board spokesman Lars Landwehrkamp. The resolution to change the name of the company from All for One Steeb AG to All for One Group AG was adopted by a particularly large majority at the annual general meeting. Nearly 100% (99.99%) voted in favour of the name change. Landwehrkamp continues: »Our new market image as All for One Group AG featuring the one as a new figurative mark, and our new claim - one idea ahead - perfectly symbolises our driving ambition: to make our customers number one«.

Back in November 2018, the supervisory board prematurely extended the contracts with the two management board members until 2023 to ensure the successful implementation of the strategy offensive 2022.

Despite the anticipated high one-off costs in the financial year 2018/19 in connection with the strategy offensive 2022, the management had proposed the payment of an unchanged dividend of EUR 1.20 per share to the annual general meeting. Under the resolution, which was also adopted by a large majority of just under 100% (99.99%), a total of around EUR 6.0 million will therefore be distributed among the 4,982,000 eligible shares. The distribution quota relative to Group earnings after taxes of EUR 13.7 million in the financial year 2017/18 (2016/17: EUR 13.1 million) is 44% (2016/17: 46%).

As all for One Steeb CFO Stefan Land stressed: »Our shareholders' votes were very clear and give an additional boost to our strategy offensive 2022. We are confirming our guidance for the transitional financial year 2018/19, with our sales forecast unchanged at between EUR 345 million and 355 million and our EBIT forecast unchanged at between EUR 21 million and 22 million before one-off costs in the middle single-digit millions relating to our strategy offensive. From 2020 onwards, we expect increases in the EBIT margin on a quarterly basis.«

The new market image of All for One Group AG will probably be rolled out in the course of April 2019, depending on when the resolutions are entered in the commercial register. The company will already be moving to its new head office in Filderstadt near Stuttgart at the beginning of April.

About All for One Steeb

All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is a leading IT services and consulting provider and sought-after digitalisation partner for the midmarket. The full-service provider's portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable multi-cloud services out of German data centers, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP as well as Microsoft. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb as the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market amongst the leading IT service providers for Cloud Transformation, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Application Management Services, IT-Security or Communications and Collaboration (New Work). As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,700 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 90 countries. In the financial year 2017/18, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 332.4 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/en

