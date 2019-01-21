DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Steeb AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

All for One Steeb AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



21.01.2019 / 08:43

All for One Steeb AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 07, 2019 German: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download English: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english

