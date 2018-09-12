Allan International : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Log in
09/12/2018 | 06:42am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 684)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF

BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the " Board " ) of Allan International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that address of the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to Flat B, 23/F., Chaiwan Industrial Centre, 20 Lee Chung Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong with effect from 17 September 2018. The telephone number and facsimile number of the Company will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Allan International Holdings Limited

Cheung Lai See, Sophie

Director

Hong Kong, 12 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Ms. Cheung Lai Chun, Maggie (Chairman), Mr. Cheung Shu Wan (Managing Director), Ms. Cheung Lai See, Sophie, Mr. Cheung Pui and Dr. Cheung Shu Sang, William. The Non-Executive Director is Mr. Cheung Lun (Honorary Chairman). The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Dr. Chan How Chun, Rita, Mr. Lai Ah Ming, Leon and Professor Lo Chung Mau.

Managers
NameTitle
Shu Wan Cheung Managing Director & Executive Director
Lai Chun Cheung Chairman
Lai Yung Wong Secretary, Manager-Finance & Accounts
Chi Yin Chung Director-Engineering
Pui Cheung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.86%80
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%38 906
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%31 550
QINGDAO HAIER-20.54%13 297
NEWELL BRANDS-30.06%10 211
GROUPE SEB1.85%9 160
