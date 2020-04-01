ALLE CREA : Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Reports Total Revenue of $10,776,696 for 2019 With Gross Profit of $2,800,602

CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., (http://www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2019 and the 2019 Annual Financials.

Revenues for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 ("Q4 2019") were $2,694,211

Revenues for the year ending December 31, 2019 ("2019") was $10,776,696

Gross Profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 ("Q4 2019") were $735,858

Gross Profit for the year ending December 31, 2019 ("2019") was $2,800,602

Net Income for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 ("Q4 2019") were $140,806

Net Income for the year ending December 31, 2019 ("2019") was $187,926

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 12/31/19 were $5,025,601.

The total outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2019 were 651,044 with 625,456 of those shares in the float.

The Company ended the quarter and year with $87,188 in the bank.

Total Stockholder Equity as of 12/31/19 was $2,494,258

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section. Majority of the reduction in total revenues in 2019 compared to 2018 is due to the transitioning and discontinuing of the Primary Trucking and Rapid Freight Solutions services.

Steve St. Louis, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said, "Like most companies we are dealing with many unknowns at this time. We are attempting to mitigate and reduce expenses to prepare for any challenges moving forward. We are moving our headquarters (office and warehouse) by April 30th to consolidate 3 local warehouses into 1 and reducing the overall expenses. We are adding more controls to limit our drivers movements as well as reduce fuel costs and have purchased new inventory software to become more efficient. I don't want to make any detailed predictions related to future numbers at this time but the new location will allow us to continue to expand our fulfillment and e-commerce pick & pack capabilities, which doubled in 2019 and we believe we can double that portion of our business again in 2020. We will share updates as they become available.``

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Packaging Solutions Company focused on Retail Packaging and Packaging Management. ACG helps its clients from initial concept and packaging development through final production and managed inventory solutions. The core business has been around since 1997. ACG currently focuses mostly on providing solutions for flexible and clear packaging, folding cartons, vendor managed inventory supply chain services and fulfillment. Additional services include but are not limited to corrugated boxes, commercial printing, labels, and other products and services related to the printing or packaging of consumer products.ACG's team includes experts to provide high-quality packaging and printed products. The ACG experience includes very hands-on operational support out of 8 different warehouse locations and several national and international manufacturing partners. ACG provides customer support during the entire product process or cycle including but not limited to creating, warehousing, delivering, and replenishing their packaging products For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a consolidated platform that allows businesses to build more personal relationships with their customers at scale. PeopleVine solves the problem businesses have creating and managing holistic relationships with their customers without using multiple products that only support a portion of the relationship building activities. PeopleVine seamlessly brings together the tools needed to market, sell, and operate a business with streamline efficiencies in a customer engagement suite and enables businesses to make data informed decisions to help generate revenue growth.

PeopleVine is becoming an industry leader in the growth market of incubators and coworking spaces. Our platform is used by the best in the industry, from 1871 and mHub, to Daymond John's Blueprint + Co and the Playboy Club. These clients need a robust platform to manage and engage with their members and PeopleVine supports them in this effort. In addition to these incubators and coworking spaces, PeopleVine also works with United Airlines, Chick-fil- a, and Bosch.

We are committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

1-847-885-1800

Info@ACGemail.com

SOURCE Alliance Creative Group, Inc.