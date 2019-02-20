Alleghany : Form 10-K 0 02/20/2019 | 05:31pm EST Send by mail :

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 10-K ☑ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year endedDecember 31, 2018or ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number1-9371 ALLEGHANY CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Common Stock, $1.00 par value Delaware 51-0283071 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 1411 Broadway, 34thFloor New York, New York 10018 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered New York Stock Exchange Title of Each Class Registrant's telephone number, including area code:212-752-1356 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: Not applicable Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes☑No☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes☐No☑ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☑No☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files. Yes☑No☐ Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K.☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer☑Accelerated filer☐Non-accelerated filer☐Smaller reporting company☐Emerging growth company☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 126-2 of the Act). Yes☐No☑ The aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common shares held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of June 30, 2018 (the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter) was approximately $8,340,051,394 based on the closing sale price of the registrant's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on that date. As of February 11, 2019, 14,466,480 shares of the registrant's common stock, par value $1.00 per share, were outstanding. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the registrant's definitive proxy statement relating to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Alleghany Corporation to be held on April 26, 2019 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation 14A are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. ALLEGHANY CORPORATION Table of Contents Page Item 1. Business 37 Item 1A. Risk Factors 54 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 65 Item 2. Properties 65 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 65 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 65 Item 5. 66 Item 6. 68 Item 7. 69 Item 7A. 120 Item 8. 122 Item 9. 173 Item 9A. 173 Item 9B. 173 Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 174 Item 11. Executive Compensation 174 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 174 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 175 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 175 Item 15. 176 Item 16. 176 PART IV PART I PART II Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities Selected Financial Data Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk Financial Statements and Supplementary Data Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure Controls and Procedures Other Information PART III Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules Form 10-K Summary 34 ALLEGHANY CORPORATION References in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, or this "Form 10-K," to the "Company," "Alleghany," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alleghany Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries unless the context otherwise requires. In addition, unless the context otherwise requires, references to • "TransRe" are to our wholly-owned reinsurance holding company subsidiary Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries;

• "AIHL" are to our wholly-owned insurance holding company subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC;

• "RSUI" are to our wholly-owned subsidiary RSUI Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries;

• "CapSpecialty" are to our wholly-owned subsidiary CapSpecialty, Inc. and its subsidiaries;

• "PacificComp" are to our former wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Compensation Corporation and its subsidiary, which were sold on December 31, 2017;

• "AIHL Re" are to our wholly-owned subsidiary AIHL Re LLC;

• "Roundwood" are to our wholly-owned subsidiary Roundwood Asset Management LLC;

• "SORC" are to our wholly-owned subsidiary Stranded Oil Resources Corporation and its subsidiaries;

• "Alleghany Capital" are to our wholly-owned subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation and its subsidiaries;

• "Bourn & Koch" are to our majority-owned subsidiary Bourn & Koch, Inc. and its subsidiary;

• "Kentucky Trailer" are to our majority-owned subsidiary R.C. Tway Company, LLC and its subsidiaries;

• "IPS" are to our majority-owned subsidiary IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC and its subsidiaries;

• "Jazwares" are to our majority-owned subsidiary Jazwares, LLC and its subsidiaries and affiliates;

• "W&W|AFCO Steel" are to our majority-owned subsidiary WWSC Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries;

• "Concord" are to our majority-owned subsidiary CHECO Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries; and

• "Alleghany Properties" are to our wholly-owned subsidiary Alleghany Properties Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries. 35 NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in this Form 10-K may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements do not relate solely to historical or current facts, rather they are based on management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based upon Alleghany's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans, anticipated actions and Alleghany's future financial condition and results. Factors that could cause these forward-looking statements to differ, possibly materially, from that currently contemplated include: • significant weather-related or other natural or man-made catastrophes and disasters;

• the cyclical nature of the property and casualty reinsurance and insurance industries;

• changes in market prices of our significant equity investments and changes in value of our debt securities portfolio;

• adverse loss development for events insured by our reinsurance and insurance subsidiaries in either the current year or prior years;

• the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of certain casualty lines of business written by our reinsurance and insurance subsidiaries;

• the cost and availability of reinsurance;

• the reliance by our reinsurance and insurance operating subsidiaries on a limited number of brokers;

• legal, political, judicial and regulatory changes;

• increases in the levels of risk retention by our reinsurance and insurance subsidiaries;

• changes in the ratings assigned to our reinsurance and insurance subsidiaries;

• claims development and the process of estimating reserves;

• exposure to terrorist acts and acts of war;

• the willingness and ability of our reinsurance and insurance subsidiaries' reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to our reinsurance and insurance subsidiaries;

• the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts;

• the loss of key personnel of our reinsurance or insurance operating subsidiaries;

• fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates;

• the failure to comply with the restrictive covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness;

• the ability to make payments on, or repay or refinance, our debt;

• risks inherent in international operations; and

• difficult and volatile conditions in the global market. Additional risks and uncertainties include general economic and political conditions, including the effects of a prolonged U.S. or global economic downturn or recession; changes in costs; variations in political, economic or other factors; risks relating to conducting operations in a competitive environment; effects of acquisition and disposition activities, inflation rates, or recessionary or expansive trends; changes in interest rates; extended labor disruptions, civil unrest, or other external factors over which we have no control; changes in our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, or intentions, which may happen at any time at our discretion; and other factors discussed in this Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the "SEC." All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Alleghany does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events. See Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of this Form 10-K for additional information. PART I Item 1. Business. Overview Alleghany Corporation owns and manages certain operating subsidiaries and investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. We were incorporated in Delaware in 1984. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary TransRe, we are engaged in the property and casualty reinsurance business. TransRe has been a subsidiary of ours since March 2012. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary AIHL, we are engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL's insurance operations are principally conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI and CapSpecialty. Prior to December 31, 2017, AIHL's insurance operations also included PacificComp. RSUI has been a subsidiary of AIHL since July 2003 and CapSpecialty has been a subsidiary of AIHL since January 2002. AIHL Re, a captive reinsurance company which provides reinsurance to Alleghany's current and former insurance operating subsidiaries and affiliates, has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alleghany since its formation in May 2006. Although our primary sources of revenues and earnings are our reinsurance and insurance operations and investments, we also generate revenues and earnings from a diverse portfolio of middle market businesses that are owned and managed through our wholly-owned subsidiary Alleghany Capital. Alleghany Capital's businesses include: •Bourn & Koch.On April 26, 2012, we acquired a controlling interest in Bourn & Koch, a manufacturer/ remanufacturer of specialty machine tools and supplier of replacement parts, accessories and services for a variety of cutting technologies.

•Kentucky Trailer.On August 30, 2013, we acquired a controlling interest in Kentucky Trailer, a manufacturer of custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry and other markets.

•IPS.On October 31, 2015, we acquired a controlling interest in IPS, a technical service provider focused on the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

•Jazwares.On April 15, 2016, we acquired a controlling interest in Jazwares, a global toy, entertainment and musical instrument company.

•W&W|AFCO Steel.On April 28, 2017, we acquired a controlling interest in W&W|AFCO Steel, a structural steel fabricator and erector.

•Wilbert Funeral Services, Inc, or "Wilbert."On August 1, 2017, we acquired a 45 percent equity interest in Wilbert, a provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries and precast concrete markets.

•Concord.On October 1, 2018, we acquired a controlling interest in Concord, a hotel management and development company. In addition, we own certain other holding company investments. Our wholly-owned subsidiary SORC is an exploration and production company focused on enhanced oil recovery. Our wholly-owned subsidiary Alleghany Properties owns and manages certain properties in the Sacramento, California region. Our public equity investments are managed primarily through our wholly-owned subsidiary Roundwood. As of December 31, 2018, we had total assets of $25.3 billion and total stockholders' equity attributable to Alleghany stockholders of $7.7 billion. Our principal executive offices are located in leased office space at 1411 Broadway, 34th Floor, New York, New York, 10018. Our telephone number is (212) 752-1356. Our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the "Exchange Act," are available, free of charge, on our website atwww.alleghany.com, as soon as reasonably practicable after we electronically file this material with, or furnish it to, the SEC. Reports and other information we file with the SEC may also be viewed at the SEC's website atwww.sec.govor viewed or obtained at the SEC Public Reference Room at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, District of Columbia, 20549. Our Financial Personnel Code of Ethics, Employee Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Director Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics for our Business Partners, Corporate Governance Guidelines and the charters for our Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees are also available on our website. In addition, interested parties may obtain, free of charge, copies of any of the above reports or documents upon request to the Secretary of Alleghany. Segment Information Our segments are reported in a manner consistent with the way management evaluates the businesses. As such, we classify our businesses into three reportable segments - reinsurance, insurance and Alleghany Capital. Reinsurance and insurance underwriting activities are evaluated separately from investment and other activities. Attachments Original document

