Alleghany : Form 13F Holdings Report

02/11/2020 | 06:44pm EST

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it

is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 13F

FORM 13F COVER PAGE

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 12-31-2019

Check here if Amendment:

Amendment Number:

This Amendment (Check only one.):

is a restatement.

adds new holdings entries.

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0006

Expires:

July 31, 2015

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

23.8

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

ALLEGHANY CORP /DE

Address:

1411 Broadway

34th Floor

New York NY 10018

Form 13F File Number: 028-01590

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

Kerry J. Jacobs

Title:

Manager

Phone:

(212) 752-1356

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

/s/ Kerry J. Jacobs

New York, NEW YORK

02-11-2020

[Signature]

[City, State]

[Date]

Do you wish to provide information pursuant to Special Instruction 5?

Yes X No

Report Type (Check only one.):

  1. 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

Form 13F Summary Page

Report Summary:

Number of Other Included Managers: Form 13F Information table Entry Total: Form 13F Information table Value Total:

List of Other Included Managers:

4

48

2,157,954

(thousands)

Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F number(s) of all institutional investement managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.

No.

Form 13F File Number

Name

CIK

2

28-10508

RSUI Indemnity Company

3

28-06459

Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC

4

28-15020

Transatlantic Reinsurance Company

5

28-16393

Roundwood Asset Management LLC

FORM 13F INFORMATION TABLE

COLUMN 1

COLUMN 2

COLUMN 3

COLUMN 4

COLUMN 5

COLUMN 6

COLUMN 7

COLUMN 8

NAME OF ISSUER

TITLE OF CLASS

CUSIP

VALUE

SHRS OR

SH /

PUT /

INVESTMENT

OTHER

VOTING AUTHORITY

(x$1000)

PRN AMT

PRN

CALL

DISCRETION

MANAGER

SOLE

SHARED

NONE

AIR PRODS & CHEMS INC

COM

009158106

21,622

92,013

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

92,013

0

0

AIR PRODS & CHEMS INC

COM

009158106

60,593

257,855

SH

-

DFND

4,5

257,855

0

0

ALPHABET INC

CAP STK CL A

02079K305

44,868

33,499

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

33,499

0

0

ALPHABET INC

CAP STK CL A

02079K305

126,625

94,539

SH

-

DFND

4,5

94,539

0

0

AMAZON COM INC

COM

023135106

12,953

7,010

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

7,010

0

0

AMAZON COM INC

COM

023135106

36,373

19,684

SH

-

DFND

4,5

19,684

0

0

APPLE INC

COM

037833100

13,914

47,383

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

47,383

0

0

APPLE INC

COM

037833100

30,685

104,494

SH

-

DFND

3,5

104,494

0

0

APPLE INC

COM

037833100

38,504

131,123

SH

-

DFND

4,5

131,123

0

0

CEDAR FAIR L P

DEPOSITRY UNIT

150185106

17,772

320,554

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

320,554

0

0

CEDAR FAIR L P

DEPOSITRY UNIT

150185106

56,518

1,019,446

SH

-

DFND

4,5

1,019,446

0

0

CIGNA CORP NEW

COM

125523100

20,007

97,840

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

97,840

0

0

CIGNA CORP NEW

COM

125523100

53,458

261,421

SH

-

DFND

4,5

261,421

0

0

COMCAST CORP NEW

CL A

20030N101

33,280

740,040

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

740,040

0

0

COMCAST CORP NEW

CL A

20030N101

27,675

615,415

SH

-

DFND

3,5

615,415

0

0

COMCAST CORP NEW

CL A

20030N101

76,423

1,699,416

SH

-

DFND

4,5

1,699,416

0

0

CSX CORP

COM

126408103

94,069

1,300,013

SH

-

DFND

3,5

1,300,013

0

0

CSX CORP

COM

126408103

14,471

199,987

SH

-

DFND

4,5

199,987

0

0

DELTA AIR LINES INC DEL

COM NEW

247361702

4,035

69,000

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

69,000

0

0

DELTA AIR LINES INC DEL

COM NEW

247361702

10,877

186,000

SH

-

DFND

4,5

186,000

0

0

DOMINION ENERGY INC

COM

25746U109

6,928

83,656

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

83,656

0

0

DOMINION ENERGY INC

COM

25746U109

18,746

226,344

SH

-

DFND

4,5

226,344

0

0

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

COM

46625H100

13,802

99,010

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

99,010

0

0

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

COM

46625H100

37,776

270,990

SH

-

DFND

4,5

270,990

0

0

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

COM

571748102

111,410

1,000,000

SH

-

DFND

3,5

1,000,000

0

0

MASTERCARD INC

CL A

57636Q104

9,911

33,193

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

33,193

0

0

MASTERCARD INC

CL A

57636Q104

43,070

144,243

SH

-

DFND

4,5

144,243

0

0

MICROSOFT CORP

COM

594918104

67,630

428,850

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

428,850

0

0

MICROSOFT CORP

COM

594918104

166,579

1,056,301

SH

-

DFND

4,5

1,056,301

0

0

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP

COM

666807102

6,497

18,889

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

18,889

0

0

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP

COM

666807102

17,581

51,111

SH

-

DFND

4,5

51,111

0

0

OLD REP INTL CORP

COM

680223104

68,788

3,075,000

SH

-

DFND

3,5

3,075,000

0

0

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC

COM

776696106

42,877

121,044

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

121,044

0

0

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC

COM

776696106

144,155

406,954

SH

-

DFND

4,5

406,954

0

0

SCHLUMBERGER LTD

COM

806857108

110,550

2,750,000

SH

-

DFND

3,5

2,750,000

0

0

SERVICE CORP INTL

COM

817565104

16,024

348,112

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

348,112

0

0

SERVICE CORP INTL

COM

817565104

36,596

795,053

SH

-

DFND

4,5

795,053

0

0

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

COM

883556102

37,034

113,996

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

113,996

0

0

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

COM

883556102

99,885

307,461

SH

-

DFND

4,5

307,461

0

0

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC

COM

91324P102

21,762

74,025

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

74,025

0

0

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC

COM

91324P102

21,233

72,225

SH

-

DFND

3,5

72,225

0

0

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC

COM

91324P102

39,614

134,750

SH

-

DFND

4,5

134,750

0

0

VISA INC

COM CL A

92826C839

4,042

21,509

SH

-

DFND

0,5

21,509

0

0

VISA INC

COM CL A

92826C839

61,362

326,569

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

326,569

0

0

VISA INC

COM CL A

92826C839

7,304

38,870

SH

-

DFND

3,5

38,870

0

0

VISA INC

COM CL A

92826C839

126,032

670,740

SH

-

DFND

4,5

670,740

0

0

ZIMMER BIOMET HLDGS INC

COM

98956P102

7,028

46,955

SH

-

DFND

2,3,5

46,955

0

0

ZIMMER BIOMET HLDGS INC

COM

98956P102

19,016

127,045

SH

-

DFND

4,5

127,045

0

0

Disclaimer

Alleghany Corporation published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
